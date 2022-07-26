Uhrichsville man charged with armed robbery and kidnapping in Nevada

Five people from Tuscarawas County have been charged in connection with an armed robbery and kidnapping at a gas station in Mesquite, Nev. on Sunday afternoon.

According to police in Mesquite, Kyle Lewis Dynes, 34, of Uhrichsville, was arrested and charged with felony robbery with use of a deadly weapon, felony first-degree kidnapping, and misdemeanor obstructing an officer.

David Eugene Jordan, Jr., 32, of Mesquite, was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, felony grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and felony possession of a stolen vehicle. Jordan previously lived in Dennison, according to online records of the Southern District of Tuscarawas County Court in Uhrichsville.

Cody J. Jones, 35, of New Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

A 33-year-old New Philadelphia woman was arrested and charged with gross misdemeanor conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle.

A 36-year-old Canton woman, who previously lived in Tuscarawas County, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said they were called just after midnight Sunday to a Terrible Herbst gas station about an armed robbery and kidnapping.

The Mesquite Police Department gave this account:

Officers learned the male suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the clerk empty the cash register, then forced the clerk into his vehicle which was parked nearby. The suspect drove away with the clerk in his vehicle, before letting the clerk out near the CasaBlanca Casino.

The clerk was physically unharmed and was then able to dial 911 safely.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Mesquite Police received a report of a vehicle that was recently stolen from the Virgin River Casino. Officers quickly identified the suspects involved in the vehicle theft and located a hotel room registered to one of the suspects.

Officers also observed video surveillance that showed the vehicle that was used in the robbery returned to this hotel room after the robbery.

The stolen vehicle was not the same one used in the robbery and was later recovered in a nearby residential community.

Officers responded to the hotel room and saw the robbery suspect and a female exit the hotel room and approach the vehicle used in the robbery. Officers contacted the suspects who attempted to flee on foot, but they were quickly and safely detained.

Three other occupants of the hotel room were also detained. Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for the hotel room and suspect vehicle. They recovered the revolver and the key and registration for the stolen vehicle.

As of Monday, detectives were still processing evidence from the hotel room, the vehicle used during the robbery, and the recovered stolen vehicle. Further criminal charges are pending based on the results of any evidence recovered.

In a press release, Mesquite Chief MaQuade Chesley said, “as a result of the proactive mindset of MPD officers, they were able to quickly identify and apprehend a group of extremely violent criminals who would have continued their assault on our citizens.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with our team’s expedited and professional response," the chief said in a prepared statement. "Unfortunately, Mesquite is seeing the negative effects of a national rise in crime. This case is a prime example where a group of criminals believed Mesquite to be an easy target. Like previous offenders, this group realized they were sorely mistaken and picked the wrong town.”

Mesquite is next to the Arizona state line and 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Online court records show the suspects have previous convictions in Tuscarawas County.

