Uhrichsville man sentenced to four years in prison for beating his girlfriend, taking car

UHRICHSVILLE — A 50-year-old Uhrichsville man has been sentenced to four years in prison for beating his girlfriend so badly in January that she suffered a fractured jaw and broken eye socket.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest sentenced Michael A. Derush on Tuesday for felonious assault, domestic violence and theft of the victim's car.

After his release, Derush will be spend 18 months to three years on parole.

The judge gave him credit against his prison sentence for 97 days already spent in the county jail.

Ernest said Derush hit the victim in her eye, broke her jaw and kicked her in the groin.

"The conduct in this case, it's almost as equally violent as it is demeaning," Ernest said. "You just set out to send a message to her by striking her in that fashion."

Assistant county prosecutor Scott Deedrick said the victim had changed her thinking about the defendant since she initially sought punishment for him. She now wants to continue having a relationship with him, and wants him to get help for the drug problem that she believes caused the problem, Deedrick said. He said she wanted Derush out of jail.

He said the victim and the defendant had daily contact during his incarceration despite a protection order prohibiting him from contacting her. The prosecutor said the victim had used the identities of other people, including a child, in her communications.

Deedrich said Derush showed controlling and abusive behavior towards the victim.

"If she ever mentions a man's name, he goes off, and says you are not to have any contact with that person," Deedrick said. He said Derush has an anger management issue and "insane jealousy."

"I can also say that this is one of the most brutal beatings I've ever seen in domestic violence," Deedrick said. "It's clear that this wasn't a one-time thing. For someone to do that to somebody that they claim to love is chilling."

Deedrick said imprisonment was "richly deserved" for the crime, and that any judicial release should be granted only to send Derush to a community-based correctional facility.

Public defender Gerald Latanich said the assault was the result of the defendant's use of methamphetamine. He asked that the court defer the imposition of a sentence. He asked that any mandated time be spent in the county jail rather than prison. He said his client was in counseling while in the county jail and had not violated jail rules.

The defense attorney asked for Derush to be given no more than a three-year sentence. He said the defendant wanted to go to the Eastern Ohio Correction Center in Wintersville.

Given the chance to speak, Derush said he was a very good person with a very bad addiction. He said he had been an addict for more than 40 years. He told the judge he had been attending a faith-based recovery group in the county jail, and named several treatment programs he would be willing to attend.

The victim did not speak at the sentencing hearing.

In sentencing Derush, Ernest said the defendant had previous convictions for assault and domestic violence. He said Derush had not been rehabilitated after contact with the criminal justice system as an adult and a juvenile. He said the victim suffered serious physical harm as well as psychological harm as a result of the beating.

The judge said he could not believe the Jan. 5 incident was all meth-related. He said Derush's continued contact with the victim despite the protection order indicated he would not follow rules if he were placed on probation.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Michael A. Derush sentenced to four years in domestic violence case