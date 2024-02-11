Uhrichsville office of Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to close April 27

UHRICHSVILLE ‒ The Uhrichsville office of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles will be closing April 27.

The BMV office, 206 E. Third St., is operated by the Twin City Chamber of Commerce.

"The private contractor who currently holds the contract for the Uhrichsville agency, the Twin City Chamber of Commerce, indicated to the BMV that declining revenue and a number of other factors hampered their ability to continue to effectively operate the agency," said Lindsey Bohrer, assistant communications director at the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

"Accordingly, the BMV has decided not to seek proposals for this location at this time."

She noted that the Uhrichsville deputy registrar location completed a total of 36,513 transactions in 2023, which is among the lowest in the state.

"BMV remains committed to maintaining a presence in Tuscarawas County in New Philadelphia, which is a centrally located one-stop location that includes a deputy registrar, clerk’s title office and a driver examination station," she said.

The Twin City Chamber of Commerce has operated the license bureau since 1992.

Uhrichsville Mayor Jim Zucal said he had no comment on the closing at this time.

