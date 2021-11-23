Uhrichsville police trying to determine if found property was stolen

UHRICHSVILLE — The police department is reaching out to the public to learn whether items found during an arrest could be stolen property.

At around 2 a.m. Monday, Uhrichsville Police Sgt. Steve McIntosh and Patrolman Zach Smith found and arrested a mam who was wanted on multiple felony warrants. A search of his vehicle yielded a loaded gun that had been reported stolen from a neighboring county, ammunition, five containers of suspected crystal methamphetamine and other illegal items, including drug paraphernalia.

The subject is a convicted felon and under a civil protection order; both bar him from possessing weapons and ammunition.

Also found in the vehicle were over a dozen vinyl records, some of which were autographed. Anyone who recently had vinyl records stolen or missing is asked to contact Smith with specifics about the items. Police want to determine whether the descriptions match any items found in the vehicle. Smith can be reached by calling the police department at 740-922-1212.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Uhrichsville police trying to learn if found vinyl records were stolen