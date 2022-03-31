Uhrichsville ranks among most affordable places in Ohio for home ownership

The water park is among Uhrichsville's recreational amenities.

A study by an online site for consumer-focused financial information and advice has found Uhrichsville to be among the most affordable places in which to own a home in Ohio.

In a report released Tuesday, SmartAsset identified the city as the sixth most affordable location in the state, just behind Youngstown, which was ranked fifth. The top ranking went to Delhi Hills, located west of Cincinnati in Hamilton County.

The study compared locations across four metrics to find the most affordable places, including: closing costs, real estate taxes, homeowners insurance and mortgage payments.

SmartAsset listed the average annual mortgage payment as $3,071 for Uhrichsville, and its median income as $41,803. Average closing costs are $2,187, annual property tax is $934, and annual homeowner's insurance, $462.

The average annual mortgage payment was listed as $1,872 in Youngstown, and the median income, $28,822. In Delhi Hills, the annual mortgage payment was listed as $5,895, and the median income, $92,201.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: SmartAsset finds Uhrichsville among most affordable home sites