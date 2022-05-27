Uhuru preliminary hearing moved to county courthouse

May 27—SUNBURY — Accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru will appear in Northumberland County Court next month for a preliminary hearing instead of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey's courtroom due to security concerns.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on June 7 inside Courtroom 1. Toomey will oversee the hearing.

Uhuru is jailed at the Snyder County Prison without bail. The 23-year-old Sunbury man was captured in Philadelphia by the U.S. Marshal Service on Monday afternoon. Uhuru was on the run from police after police said he entered the Penn Jersey Food Mart on Fourth Street in Sunbury and got into an argument with 30-year-old Kareem Jakes on May 19. Police say Uhuru shot and killed Jakes before fleeing the area.

Members of the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force arrested Uhuru on Monday in the 5400 block of Wissahickon Avenue, Philadelphia, according to Robert Clark, Task Force Supervisor for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Uhuru's father, Ajani Munsh-Uche Uhuru, 54, of Center Street, will also appear before Toomey on June 7 by video after he was charged with three felony hindering charges. Officers said he attempted to conceal a vehicle his son was driving following the shooting.

The younger Uhuru left the scene of the shooting in a blue BMW, which was later recovered on Reagan Street, near the former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital.

When police pulled the vehicle over after it was spotted, officers discovered the older Uhuru driving, police said. The older Uhuru was sent to Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $200,000 by Toomey.