UI Extension offers several workshops

Jan. 25—The University of Idaho Extension is offering a number of free workshops beginning in February. These include:

Our Financial Conference. Registration will open Feb. 1.

Medicare 101 workshops. Three will be held this year on March 20, June 18 and Oct. 24 at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, classroom 1021, Harold Street in Moscow, or online through Zoom. Pre-registration is required.

Declutter Challenge. There is still room in the 52-week challenge.

Winter Market beginning Feb. 3 for children aged 2 through 12. A second session will be held in March.

Volunteer opportunities for people interested in learning more about Extension. Volunteers are needed to help with financial programming for youth and adults.

Anyone interested in these programs may contact Karen Richel, UI certified money coach, at 200 S. Almon St., Suite 201, Moscow, Idaho 83843. Her phone number is 208-883-2241 and her email is krichel@uidaho.edu.