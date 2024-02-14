UI K9s keeping State Farm Center safe, one sniff at a time

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As people get ready to fill the thousands of seats at the State Farm Center, a lot of preparation has to go into the safety aspects of game day too. It takes a well-trained group and good noses to make it happen.

Part of that group is University of Illinois Police Officer Daniel Leake and his K9, Dusty.

Dusty is an almost 2-year-old German Wirehaired Pointer from Croatia. He recently made the nearly 5,000-mile journey, went through training in Tilton, and now has a very important job.

“We run the dogs through the entire stadium, make sure there are no devices planted anywhere,” Leake explained.

They’ve been paired together for just a few months.

“I love watching these dogs work, it’s the coolest thing in the world to me,” he said.

Together, they search and sniff hallways, suites, tunnels and cars at both athletic and music events. Dusty is filling a role no one else could.

“There isn’t anything, there are no machines, anything like them that can complete the work they do in the amount of time that they do it,” Leake described. “Humans have about 5 million olfactory receptors in their noses, he has about 300 million.”

He compared it to smelling in 3D and said the dogs can smell where the odors are coming from, and what direction they’re moving in.

Even though they’re trained to find dangerous drugs and bombs, Leake hopes they never have to put the training to the real-life test. Everybody’s safety is their number one goal.

No matter what, Leake and Dusty will always be by each other’s sides to keep the community safe one sniff at a time.

