UI opens King Road home to FBI

Nov. 1—Investigators on Tuesday returned to the King Road house where four University of Idaho students were murdered last fall.

"Because the trial of Bryan Kohberger is delayed indefinitely, investigators and the prosecution recently asked University of Idaho for access to the King Road house where a quadruple homicide took place nearly a year ago," a UI news release explained.

The FBI will be on scene again today to document the house so it can construct visual and audio exhibits, as well as a physical model of the home where Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed.

The alleged murderer, Bryan Kohberger, was scheduled to be on trial in October until he waived his right to a speedy trial during an August hearing in Latah County District Court. A new trial date hasn't been scheduled.

"As explained to the university, the visual displays take months to build and were not feasible under the timeline of an October trial," the UI news release said. "While the measurements and details needed to build a model were taken at the time of the initial investigation, the FBI is using this extended trial timeline to gather their own measurements and images now that the personal property has been removed from the premises."

On Tuesday morning, FBI officials operated a drone and camera devices while it worked at the 1122 King Road house. The plywood securing the house's door and windows were removed. UI said the house will be resecured when investigators are finished.

Yellow police tape surrounded the house. Idaho State Police and Moscow Police watched the area outside the home while FBI investigators went in and out of the building.

Mementos left by local residents to honor the victims were seen next to the house's parking lot.

The prosecutor's office has notified the families of the victims and survivors, as well as the defense, about the investigators' plans.

UI took ownership of the King Road house earlier this year but delayed its demolition following requests from the victims' relatives. It still intends to eventually demolish the home, but not during this semester.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.