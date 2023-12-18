UI plans construction of first new road in more than a decade

The University of Iowa has requested a new road be constructed near the UIHC. The area pictured has more than 500 bus stops. The road project would be required for access to UIHC’s Main Hospital during construction of the future new UIHC Inpatient Tower and its other enabling projects.

The University of Iowa will pave the way for a new road near the hospital.

The UI will connect Newton Road with the area around the UI Hospitals and Clinics in 2024 in preparation for construction of the university’s new inpatient tower. The project will include the addition of a roundabout and a new VA Loop bus stop.

It will be the first new road built on campus in more than a decade, providing additional entrance and exit routes on the healthcare campus.

Construction will begin in the spring and should be completed by the end of 2024, the UI said in a release. The State Board approved the $17.5 million project of Regents in November.

Work is expected to cause minor delays and create detours on Newton Road and bus routes that utilize the VA Loop stop, the university said. That includes the Red and Blue routes for Cambus and the West Iowa City route on the city’s fare-free buses.

A general view of the land that will be paved to connect Newton Road and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is seeb on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Local public transit makes around 500 stops at the eastbound and westbound VA Loop stops each day, according to the UI. Construction will include a new bus loop and additional space for bus parking.

The university will also consider improvements to nearby cycling and walking paths, some of which will be rerouted or paved over as the road is constructed.

New road is step one in area overhaul

The area near Newton Road and the VA Hospital will transform as the UI moves forward with various projects in the coming years.

A general view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Hospital Parking Ramp 1, the water tower and the building home to the Wendell Johnson Speech and Hearing Center will be torn down to make room for the construction of a new inpatient tower.

The aging parking ramp will be replaced by the Hawkeye Ramp, which began construction over the summer in the parking lot near the West Campus Transportation Center and Kinnick Stadium. The water tower will be torn down on the northwest side of the football practice fields following the completion of its successor.

The Speech and Hearing Center will move into a new home — the Health Sciences Academic Building — just south of Slater Residence Hall, closer to the heart of the UI campus. The Health and Human Physiology and Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Sciences departments will also move into that building upon completion.

Each project is expected to be finished in the next two years.

Construction of the inpatient tower is expected to start in 2025.

The tower is expected to help the UI Hospitals and Clinics address demand issues as the need for care has sharply risen. More than 2,000 patients are often stuck waiting for a transfer to care, according to the UI.

The new facility will feature more than 100 inpatient rooms, additional operating rooms and added space for radiology and physiology.

Construction will be funded through patient revenue and Medicaid-directed payments as well as a $70 million donation from the Richard O. Jacobson Foundation.

