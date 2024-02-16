UI proposes extension for Killeen

Feb. 16—URBANA — The University of Illinois Board of Trustees has proposed a three-year contract extension for system President Tim Killeen, pending a formal vote and approval during its March meeting.

According to a release from the university, the proposed extension would go into effect on July 1, and Killeen's current salary of $916,770 would remain the same.

"The board's leadership and results-driven focus have been instrumental in bringing their vision for the future to fruition, and I am immensely grateful for their efforts," Killeen said. "Our students deserve transformative experiences, and it is our responsibility to address the fundamental needs of our state. I am tremendously excited to build upon the momentum we have already established, with full confidence that we will seize opportunities to support and propel our great state forward, growing our impact here and around the world."

University officials said Killeen's tenure has been marked by "significant sustained progress in student enrollment, affordability, diversity, financial aid, research and statewide economic development."

Enrollment across the UI system reached a record high for the 10th consecutive year last fall. Additionally, 79% of all undergraduates are from Illinois.

Participation of underrepresented students has increased by over 8,000 during Killeen's term. Additionally, tuition for undergraduate students has been frozen across the system in six of the last nine years, with the college also growing the availability of financial aid.

Research funding has grown to over $1 billion under Killeen's presidency and, under his leadership, the system's universities successfully conducted fundraising campaigns that raised $3.6 billion.

The UI System has also worked to support economic and workforce development across the state through the creation of the Discovery Partners Institute and the Illinois Innovation Network.

The university also created a novel saliva test, and developed a testing network that helped the state navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The U of I System under Tim Killeen's leadership has navigated a period of extraordinary challenge and emerged stronger and more committed to serving our students and the state of Illinois," Board Chairman Don Edwards said. "His unwavering dedication to the system's mission and core values is transforming the landscape of higher education within our community and state and has set a benchmark of excellence with inclusive growth for others to follow."