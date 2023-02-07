UI student arrested for allegedly eluding police

Feb. 7—The Moscow Police Department arrested a 20-year-old University of Idaho student Saturday morning after he allegedly led them on a high-speed chase reaching speeds as high as 92 mph.

Farley Lofton has been charged with eluding and destruction of evidence.

According to the police report, Moscow police were notified by Pullman police at 3 a.m. that a possible drunk driver was heading to Moscow.

When Moscow police attempted to stop the vehicle that Lofton was driving, he allegedly tried to elude them at high speeds before crossing back into Washington.

Police say Lofton tossed a pouch out of the vehicle during the chase, but they could not locate the pouch when they looked for it later.

Police later located Lofton's vehicle in Moscow on the 1400 block of West A Street. They arrested him after seeing Lofton on foot nearby.