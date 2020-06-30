Uighur Concentration Camps in China: New Sanctions Are Not Enough

If there was previously any question whether the Chinese Communist Party’s mass detention of Uighur Muslims and other minorities in the Xinjiang region rises to the level of genocide, new reports released early Monday morning leave little room for doubt. A collaboration between the Associated Press and Adrian Zenz, one of the world’s top scholars on the Xinjiang concentration camps, has revealed a systematic CCP effort to forcibly sterilize and administer birth control to Uighurs and members of other minority communities in the region while simultaneously working to increase the country’s Han Chinese population.

The situation in Xinjiang represents one of the most egregious human-rights abuses in the world today. While access to the region is limited, and while the inner workings of the camps are shrouded by CCP officials, reporters and researchers have over the past three years pieced together significant portions of a story showing Beijing’s attempts to stamp out Muslim minority communities in the region. However, in the face of disturbing evidence, the international response has lagged. To date, only the United States has taken action in response to this systematic elimination of China’s Muslim minorities, but even Congress’s recent sanctions legislation might not go far enough.

Monday’s reports, which include some of the most shocking revelations so far, have the potential to shift the needle, if policymakers make it a priority to respond to the CCP’s horrific actions in Xinjiang.

The AP’s interviews with dozens of victims and leaked documents analyzed by Zenz tell the story of the Chinese government’s campaign to lower the birthrate of minority populations in China’s far west, particularly targeting women with more than three children. Previous reports had documented specific instances of forced sterilization performed on women threatened with detention as well as on individuals already detained in the camps. These women have been subjected to fines, detention, and the forced administering of contraceptive devices and drugs, the reports reveal. Monday morning’s revelations, though, provide the first comprehensive account of the concerted government effort to sterilize large groups of Uighur women.

Zenz’s research also backs up previous reports revealing “birth control violations” as the most common cause for internment in Xinjiang’s concentration camps. The “education and training” facilities in the Xinjiang autonomous region are estimated to hold more than 1 million people. A 2018 survey indicated that up to 3 million Xinjiang residents have been forced to undergo some form of political “reeducation.” And experts and observers have for the past few years warned that the situation in Xinjiang teeters on the verge of genocide. The latest evidence, says Zenz’s report, published by the Jamestown Foundation, provides “the strongest evidence yet that Beijing’s policies in Xinjiang meet one of the genocide criteria cited in the U.N. Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.”

The CCP is clearly responsible for widespread human-rights violations in Xinjiang. What remains unclear, though, is whether the CCP’s detractors around the world will take decisive action. Trump signed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act earlier this month, after John Bolton alleged that Trump had expressed approval of the camps to General Secretary Xi. (The Trump administration denies this charge.) The legislation calls for visa restrictions and asset freezes to be placed on officials responsible for the CCP’s Xinjiang policy. The legislation followed previous action by the Trump administration to target CCP officials involved in running the camps. In June 2018, the State Department explicitly condemned the camps in its Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom.

In interviews with National Review last week, experts hailed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act as a step in the right direction. But their endorsement of the legislation was mixed with skepticism that it would be enough.

“The Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act comes about a year too late. It would’ve been really good in spring or summer last year. It would have been much more effective,” said Zenz, who is a senior fellow at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation. Although many of the provisions contained in the legislation were a step in the right direction, he says, they come “quite late in the game.” He notes that the legislation, which was initially introduced in January 2019, faced delays at three stages: reconciliation of the different versions of the bill in the House and Senate, an intervention by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to put the bill on hold during the administration’s trade-deal negotiations with Beijing, and, finally, impeachment earlier this year.