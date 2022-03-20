UiPath: Growth Stock Backed by Cathie Wood and Joel Greenblatt

The steam engine, production line, computers and the internet have all enabled massive productivity increases over the past century. Productivity growth is important because it improves living standards. According to statistics from the Department of Labor, productivity growth has enabled the U.S. business sector to produce nine times more goods and services since 1947, with a relatively small increase in hours worked. This means the economy is able to produce and consume more goods for the same amount of work.





However, according to a report by the World Bank, global labor productivity growth has stagnated for advanced economies; it has gone from 2.7% in 2007 to 1.5% in 2016 and 2% per year in the most recent years.

Source: The World Bank.

One possible solution to this is robotic process automation, which is the computerized programming of manual and repetitive tasks so humans can focus on more creative pursuits. Weve all been there, doing some repetitive office job that makes you feel robotic. UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) aims to solve this problem by creating what they call software robots so you dont have to be a robot. Lets dive into the business model, financials and valuation to see if there is any value being offered.

UiPath deploys a software platform which allows enterprises to Build, Manage, Engage & Discover software robots. They offer a variety of build levels, from low code to those for advanced developers, so even those that don't have much programming experience can create their own automation process.

According to the company, this creates a proven return on investment and fast time to value. The company's base of over 9,630 customers agree. Over 1,363 of those customers generated more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue. This means that despite the enterprise sales cycle being slow, thanks to committees and red tape, the company can increase revenue very fast.

The company has a land and expand enterprise sales process in which it starts with a single department use case and then expands to the entire enterprise. Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) also uses a similar approach, which has been successful.

Fierce financials

The company doubled its revenue from $336 million in 2019 to $608 million in 2021. The trailing 12 months also show growth to $800 million in revenue. While this is incredible growth, it should be noted this is from a very small base level of just a few hundred million dollars. For a company with a $15 billion market cap, that may seem crazy for some, but I will dive into the valuation next.

It should also be noted the company is unprofitable and has lost over $435 million in the last 12 months. However, the balance sheet is strong with $461 million in cash and minimal interest-bearing debt.

Gurus buying

Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) of ARK Invest is known for being a growth stock investor that favors disruptive technology." Therefore, it was no surprise to see her buying shares of UiPath. Wood paid an average price of $73 per share when she first bought the stock in the second quarter of 2021. She has been averaging down as the stock has fallen on the back of high inflation and rising interest rates.

Surprisingly, value investor Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) has also been buying shares at an average price of $49. Given the stock is now trading at just $29 per share, this is a much greater discount to what the investors were previously buying at.

Is the stock undervalued?

I plugged the latest financials into my discounted cash flow model and estimated that the company can grow its revenue by 50% annually for the next five years. In addition, I have estimated margins will expand to 20% in five years from the negative levels they are at currently.

Given these optimistic but possible estimates, I get a fair value of $34 per share. The stock was trading at $29 at the time of writing and is, therefore, undervalued. The price-sales ratio of 14 may seem high, but is lower than the median of 26 for the stock.

Final thoughts

UiPath is a fantastic company and a leader in the robotic process automation industry. The company is a true growth stock trading at 14 times sales. However, if it can continue to grow revenue by 50% per year, then it is undervalued right now and trading at one of the cheapest points to enter this expensive stock historically. High inflation and rising interest rates are suppressing the valuation of all growth stocks right now as their cash flows are more in the future. This is a risk for the company.

