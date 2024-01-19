UIS to freeze tuition for 2024-25 school year

Students at the University of Illinois Springfield won't have to pay any more next year than they did this past year, with the university freezing tuition for all students for the 2024-25 school year.

The U of I Board of Trustees voted Thursday to approve a plan that would keep undergraduate tuition at $313.50 per credit hour, with graduate tuition at $332.25 per hour. The school said that the undergraduate rate hadn't increased since 2018, although the university did raise room and board fees for incoming freshmen in the 2022-23 school year.

Tim Killeen, president of the U of I System, said that the continued freezing of tuition showed a commitment to making college affordable in Illinois.

"This decision maintains our ironclad commitment to affordability," Killeen said. "Few things we can do have a more positive impact on the working families of Illinois than holding down the cost of a life-changing college education."

Vickie Cook, vice chancellor of enrollment and retention management for UIS, said that the tuition freeze shows how the university is keeping the struggles of students and their families in mind as many try to make ends meet. While inflation has slowed down, high prices remain a burden for many families and Cook says they don't want a college education to add to it.

"We're cognizant of what our students and their families are going through economically and trying to find a happy medium where we can provide the highest quality education at both the undergraduate and graduate level and have the most families in Illinois be able to afford that tuition cost," Cook said. "At UIS, we're cognizant of the fact that in central and southern Illinois, it has been economically challenging for families.

We want to make sure that as many students as possible have the ability to access higher education. We try to make sure we're keeping in mind everything is going up for families – food, travel, expenses – everything is going up. We're trying to keep education within an affordable realm, especially for families in Illinois."

If a student remained at UIS for four years, they would pay about $37,000, notwithstanding the financial aid programs that the university offers.

The tuition freeze comes as the university prepares to roll out its Prairie Promise program, a financial aid program for in-state students. The program will cover the costs and fees for first-time, first-year undergrads fully enrolled next fall in on-campus degree programs.

The school also noted that $830,000 in donor-funded scholarships had been provided to students and that those opportunities remained available, along with honors and merit scholarships.

Graduate students are also encouraged to participate in the Graduate Public Service Internship Program or become a graduate assistant, paths that could help cover tuition and provide monthly pay.

Cook said that with all the financial aid programs and the tuition freeze, UIS is doing everything possible to provide affordability to students, particularly those from Illinois.

"I know there are many times where students wonder, 'Should I go to work and not try to go to college right now?'" Cook said. "We want any student in Illinois to go to college and be able to move towards a career goal through a four-year degree or to get a promotion or new career through graduate programs."

Cook said she's hopeful that the tuition freeze and the continued affordability that UIS is aiming to provide will help students along in their goals of getting a career started or advancing in their career, with the first step being understanding that there's a place where people can afford a high-quality education.

"That's why we're keeping our undergraduate and graduate tuition as affordable as possible for students who are in a position where they would love to go to college, they really want a particular career pathway, but they just don't see how they could do it," Cook said. "We hope that by holding tuition firm that they can see themselves moving toward that career goal through achieving in a higher education institution."

