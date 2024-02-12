UIS launches new lab, class to help high school students innovate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The University of Illinois Springfield is working with Innovate Springfield to develop a new high-tech laboratory and class to help high school students bring their innovative product ideas to life.

The lab will be located downtown in the Innovate Springfield building. It will include CNC machines, laser cutters and more.

The Horace Mann Educators Foundation also awarded UIS with a $10,000 grant, allowing for 10 3-D printers and the creation of a rapid prototyping course for high school students. The class will be available to Capital Area Career Center students starting in August.

“Innovate Springfield, as the downtown business incubator and a key player in the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem, is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between academia and real-world application,” Innovate Springfield Director Ben Hage said. “This collaboration between UIS, Innovate Springfield and CACC strengthens our commitment to community development and education, creating a pathway for local students to explore exciting possibilities within STEM fields.”

The upcoming Rapid Prototyping using Edge-Tech class will provide CACC students with the opportunity to earn college credit through Lincoln Land Community College.

UIS Computer Science Instructor Joshua Smith will be teaching the course.

“As this high-tech lab opens its doors, we hope it will signify a new era in education, where students can bring their ideas to life and lay the foundation for a future marked by technological advancements and creativity,” Smith said.

