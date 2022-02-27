UIS Perspectives: The best kept secret - no more

Barbara Van Dyke-Brown

The Illinois Legislative Staff Intern Program is the best kept secret at the University of Illinois Springfield. It is hard to fathom why this is so. Arriving at the university more than 20 years ago, I was surprised to hear that such a program existed and wondered why I had not heard of it before. Turns out, I had worked alongside many of the interns in various capacities over the years but never knew they were ILSIP interns or former ILSIP interns.

In the early 1960s, Samuel K. Gove, a professor with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, recognized the need for professional staff for the legislature. He made it his business to find the necessary funding and create the Illinois Legislative Staff Intern Program. Ten years later, when Sangamon State University came into being, Gove was quick to realize the importance of location for the internship program, and ILSIP was transferred to Sangamon State University, now the University of Illinois Springfield.

The purpose of the program was and still is to provide opportunities for students and others with an interest in the legislative process to gain legislative experience and perhaps make policymaking in its many forms a career. Of course, the legislature benefits from the constant influx of talent, and it does serve as a pipeline to employment. The program is designed to welcome candidates from colleges across Illinois and beyond. It is about building diversity within and through the legislative staff.

ILSIP offers graduate-level internships. Applicants are required to complete an undergraduate degree prior to the start of the internship. Candidates from all majors interested in the legislative process, policymaking or the inner workings of the state budget process are encouraged to apply. Most candidates apply in March of their senior year in college, but the program is not limited to current students and often has graduates and other non-traditional candidates.

Most ILSIP participants pursue the internship as non-degree seeking students. Interns work full time earning two credits for a foundational seminar in the fall semester and two credits of experiential credit in the spring, which may be used toward a graduate degree. It is a paid internship that begins Aug. 16 and continues through June 30 of the following year. Currently, the intern stipend is $2,400 per month. The program covers tuition and fees, including student health insurance.

When I became director of the program in 2003, I vowed to get the word out. To that end, I am introducing the ILSIP CHALLENGE. I am challenging you to tell three people about the Illinois Legislative Staff Intern Program. Share this wonderful opportunity with family, friends, colleagues, other parents as well as students you may know, by talking about it in person, on the phone, Zoom, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat…you get the idea. Let’s put an end to this best kept secret.

For those ready to start a career, ILSIP can be a bridge to legislative staff and the related career paths of lobbyist, public administrator and policy maker. For those taking a gap year before law school or graduate school, ILSIP is a great opportunity to gain some real world experience while improving legal research and writing skills. If you are unsure of post-graduate plans, ILSIP provides a chance to test your wings before determining your next steps. It can also be the icing on the cake of an already completed undergraduate or graduate education.

Whatever your career path, ILSIP is a resume booster. There are only 24 positions available each year. Selection for an ILSIP internship is highly competitive and makes you a standout in any candidate pool.

For more information, check out the ILSIP website, go.uis.edu/ILSIP. Look for our two recent webinars – "Paid Legislative Internships" and "Pursue a Legislative Internship: Former Interns Share the Perks." The first provides an overview of the program. The second features a panel of former interns talking about their internship experiences and answering participant questions. Another webinar, scheduled for March 1 – Pursue a Legislative Internship: ILSIP Application Q&A — will provide an overview of the application and interview process and answer questions related to the program, internship, application and interview process.

Barbara Van Dyke-Brown has served as director of the Illinois Legislative Staff Intern Program since 2003.

