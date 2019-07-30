Ujaas Energy (NSE:UJAAS) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Ujaas Energy Limited (NSE:UJAAS) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Ujaas Energy's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Ujaas Energy had ₹1.41b in debt in March 2019; about the same as the year before. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

A Look At Ujaas Energy's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Ujaas Energy had liabilities of ₹1.16b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹958.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹6.51m as well as receivables valued at ₹1.61b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹503.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Ujaas Energy has a market capitalization of ₹1.02b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Weak interest cover of 0.86 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.0 hit our confidence in Ujaas Energy like a one-two punch to the gut. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Worse, Ujaas Energy's EBIT was down 63% over the last year. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Ujaas Energy will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Ujaas Energy burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.