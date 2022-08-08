At UK£0.095, Is Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) Worth Looking At Closely?

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£0.13 and falling to the lows of UK£0.086. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Petards Group's current trading price of UK£0.095 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Petards Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Petards Group Worth?

Great news for investors – Petards Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.21x is currently well-below the industry average of 48.31x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that Petards Group’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Petards Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Petards Group, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although PEG is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to PEG, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PEG for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Petards Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Petards Group and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in Petards Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

