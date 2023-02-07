At UK£0.44, Is It Time To Put Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) On Your Watch List?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the LSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Smiths News’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Smiths News?

Good news, investors! Smiths News is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Smiths News’s ratio of 4.46x is below its peer average of 12.88x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Retail Distributors industry. Smiths News’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Smiths News generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Smiths News, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -7.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although SNWS is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SNWS, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SNWS for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Smiths News (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Smiths News, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

