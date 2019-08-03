At UK£0.66, Is ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Worth Looking At Closely?

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS), which is in the online retail business, and is based in United Kingdom, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of £0.80 and falling to the lows of £0.63. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether ULS Technology's current trading price of £0.66 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ULS Technology’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in ULS Technology?

Great news for investors – ULS Technology is still trading at a fairly cheap price. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.88x is currently well-below the industry average of 29.24x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because ULS Technology’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of ULS Technology look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 3.5% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for ULS Technology, at least in the short term.

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since ULS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ULS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ULS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

