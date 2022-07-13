At UK£1.08, Is SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL) Worth Looking At Closely?

While SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£1.50 and falling to the lows of UK£1.00. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether SpaceandPeople's current trading price of UK£1.08 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SpaceandPeople’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is SpaceandPeople still cheap?

Good news, investors! SpaceandPeople is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that SpaceandPeople’s ratio of 12.2x is below its peer average of 19.92x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Media industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that SpaceandPeople’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from SpaceandPeople?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of SpaceandPeople, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although SAL is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SAL, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SAL for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about SpaceandPeople as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for SpaceandPeople (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in SpaceandPeople, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

