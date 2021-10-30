At UK£1.36, Is It Time To Put Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA) On Your Watch List?

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the AIM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Directa Plus’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Directa Plus?

Great news for investors – Directa Plus is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £1.95, but it is currently trading at UK£1.36 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Directa Plus’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Directa Plus?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 40% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Directa Plus. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since DCTA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DCTA for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DCTA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about Directa Plus as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Directa Plus you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Directa Plus, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

