At UK£1.44, Is Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£1.70 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£1.32. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Marks and Spencer Group's current trading price of UK£1.44 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Marks and Spencer Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Marks and Spencer Group still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Marks and Spencer Group seems to be fairly priced at around 9.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Marks and Spencer Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £1.59, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Marks and Spencer Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Marks and Spencer Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 8.7% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Marks and Spencer Group, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MKS’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MKS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - Marks and Spencer Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

