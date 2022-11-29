At UK£1.75, Is It Time To Put Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) On Your Watch List?

While Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the AIM. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Warpaint London’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Warpaint London Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 8.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Warpaint London today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £1.91, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, Warpaint London’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Warpaint London generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 15% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Warpaint London. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in W7L’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on W7L, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Warpaint London (including 1 which is significant).

If you are no longer interested in Warpaint London, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

