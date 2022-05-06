At UK£10.72, Is Treatt plc (LON:TET) Worth Looking At Closely?

Treatt plc (LON:TET), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Treatt’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Treatt?

Good news, investors! Treatt is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £15.10, but it is currently trading at UK£10.72 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Treatt’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Treatt look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Treatt's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 28%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since TET is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TET for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TET. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Treatt, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

