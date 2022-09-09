At UK£2.15, Is It Time To Put System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) On Your Watch List?

While System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£3.10 and falling to the lows of UK£2.15. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether System1 Group's current trading price of UK£2.15 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at System1 Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is System1 Group Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy System1 Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £2.54, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because System1 Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of System1 Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. System1 Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 57%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SYS1’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SYS1, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about System1 Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - System1 Group has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in System1 Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

