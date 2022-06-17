At UK£2.28, Is SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Worth Looking At Closely?

While SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£2.78 and falling to the lows of UK£2.08. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether SSP Group's current trading price of UK£2.28 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SSP Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is SSP Group still cheap?

SSP Group appears to be overvalued by 39% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at UK£2.28 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of £1.64. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since SSP Group’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of SSP Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In SSP Group's case, its revenues over the next couple of years are expected to double, indicating an incredibly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in SSPG’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe SSPG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SSPG for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SSPG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

