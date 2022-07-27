At UK£2.84, Is It Time To Put Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) On Your Watch List?

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Palace Capital’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Palace Capital Worth?

The stock is currently trading at UK£2.84 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 27% compared to my intrinsic value of £2.23. This means that the opportunity to buy Palace Capital at a good price has disappeared! In addition to this, it seems like Palace Capital’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Palace Capital?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Palace Capital, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe PCA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PCA for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Price climbed passed its true value, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Palace Capital at this point in time. For example, we've found that Palace Capital has 4 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

