At UK£21.47, Is Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Worth Looking At Closely?

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£28.83 and falling to the lows of UK£20.93. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Persimmon's current trading price of UK£21.47 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Persimmon’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Persimmon worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.7x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.52x, which means if you buy Persimmon today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Persimmon should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Persimmon’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Persimmon look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 1.6% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Persimmon, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PSN’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at PSN? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PSN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

