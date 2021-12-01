UK urges people to book booster shots as Omicron cases grow

The spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) -British Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged people to book a COVID-19 booster shot on Wednesday as he said there were 22 confirmed cases of the Omicron virus variant in the country.

Javid said the government believed a booster campaign would help protect against severe disease from Omicron, even if it turns out that vaccines are not as effective against the variant as previous strains of the disease.

He said he hoped to know more about Omicron within two weeks, as scientists work to understand what impact the new variant will have on transmissibility and serious disease.

"At this point in time the case numbers are very low," Javid told Sky News. "For the UK we've got 22 confirmed cases at the moment and that will go up, it will certainly go up."

Britain plans to offer all adults a COVID-19 booster shot by the end of January. Government data shows 81% of the population aged over 12 have had two doses of the vaccine while 32% have had a booster shot or third dose.

"Our best form of defence still remains our vaccines," Javid said. "It's possible of course, it's possible that it might be less effective. We just don't know for sure yet. But it's also very likely that it will remain effective against serious disease."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden urges booster shots amid growing alarm over omicron variant

    The president made the remarks after meeting with his Covid advisers Monday morning.

  • Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases reported on Cape and Islands

    Massachusetts Dept. of Public Health update on COVID-19 figures as of Nov. 26, 2021

  • The omicron variant has reached North America. How prepared is Kansas City?

    It’s still early, but the latest COVID case numbers and vaccination rates show how Kansas City may handle the new variant, and how to prepare.

  • Sanofi to buy Origimm Biotechnology for acne vaccine candidate

    PARIS (Reuters) -French healthcare company Sanofi said on Wednesday it would buy Austrian group Origimm Biotechnology, a move that will add a potential first-in-class vaccine candidate to treat acne to its pipeline. In a separate statement, Sanofi, which has yet to put a COVID-19 vaccine on the market, said it confirmed its mid-term sales guidance of a mid-to-high single-digit growth for its vaccines business. Sanofi said it expects the Origimm deal to close this month without divulging any financial details.

  • Shooting at Michigan high school leaves 3 dead, 8 wounded

    A 15-year-old sophomore was arrested after a shooting at a Michigan high school that left three people dead and eight others wounded Wednesday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The latest: Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said at a briefing Tuesday night that the suspect's father had on Friday bought the 9mm Sig Sauer pistol investigators believe was used in the shooting at Oxford High School. Authorities released the names of the victims late Tuesday.Get market news wort

  • Omar on Boebert spat: 'Islamophobia pervades our culture, politics and even policy decisions'

    Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar held a press conference in response to several high profile criticisms directed at her by GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert and accused the Colorado congresswoman of attacking millions of Americans in the United States with her rhetoric.

  • DC assistant principal allegedly worked second job as principal of Rhode Island school

    A former D.C. assistant principal is in hot water for allegedly working as a principal in another state while keeping his job in the District remotely.

  • Kim Kardashian West to Receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

    Kim Kardashian West will receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards for her keen fashion sense and entrepreneurial success. See all the details below.

  • Germany reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll for 9 months

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany reported the highest number of deaths from coronavirus since mid-February on Wednesday as hospitals warned that the country could have 6,000 people in intensive care by Christmas, above the peak of last winter. The Robert Koch Institute, Germany's state infectious disease agency, reported 67,186 new cases on Wednesday, up 302 from a week ago, and 446 deaths - the highest daily figure since Feb. 18, bringing the overall death toll to 101,790. Germany's federal and regional governments agreed on Tuesday to take action to counter the fourth wave of COVID-19, including stepping up the vaccination campaign and restricting contact, especially for unvaccinated people.

  • Spain detects first Omicron case, COVID-19 infections rise

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a 51-year-old man who arrived from South Africa on Sunday after a layover in Amsterdam, Madrid's regional health authority said on Monday as Spain's overall infection rate rose. The microbiology unit at Madrid's Gregorio Maranon hospital, which sequenced and confirmed the new variant, added in a separate post on Twitter that the patient was in fair condition with mild symptoms. The latest outbreak, first reported in southern Africa, caused a global flurry of border restrictions and flight route suspensions over the weekend amid fears of a return to uncontrolled contagion.

  • LA man arrested for participation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Edward Badalian allegedly ran a chat forum called the Patriots 45 MAGA Gang and used it to advocate violence in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

  • Supply chain problems hit charities' holiday gifts for kids

    With less than four weeks to go until Christmas, Kristyn Begari has been rushing to find enough doll styling heads to give to kids in need. Others charities who give to kids during the holidays say they're also facing challenges finding enough gaming consoles, laptops and other electronic items amid the global shortage of chips used in cars, phones and other devices. Attempting to grant thousands of holiday wish requests has always been challenging for Begari.

  • Charges filed against R.I. man accused of using table leg as club against police on Jan. 6

    A Rhode Island man accused of attacking police with what appeared to be a broken wooden table leg during the Jan. 6 riot has been charged, officials said.

  • Vanessa Lachey Jokes That Husband Nick Ruined Her Chances with Ryan Reynolds

    Vanessa Lachey admitted she once had “the biggest crush” on Ryan Reynolds

  • College Football Playoff rankings winners and losers: Six teams still in contention

    Georgia is in, regardless of the SEC championship game result. After that, Michigan, Alabama and Cincinnati still have work to do to earn a berth.

  • Paris Hilton Calls Parents Rick and Kathy Hilton 'Relationship Goals' on Their Wedding Anniversary

    The heiress was married in her own lavish wedding ceremony on Nov. 11

  • Omicron strain of coronavirus that causes COVID now in at least a dozen countries, as experts urge unvaccinated to get shots

    The new strain of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 dubbed omicron and classified a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organization dominated headlines on the pandemic Monday, although experts stressed that it would take at least a couple of weeks before it can be determined whether it is more transmissible or more lethal than earlier variants.

  • Why We Shouldn't Write Off Omicron Cases as ‘Mild’

    (Bloomberg) -- Reports of mostly mild illness from Covid-19 infections caused by omicron need to be interpreted with caution because they may not reflect the new variant’s severity across a broad range of people. Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesReliving the New York Subway Map Debate‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransFatigue, head and body aches and occasional sore throats and coughs are among the typical symptoms

  • Biden calls Omicron variant 'a cause for concern, not a cause for panic'

    Delivering remarks on Monday after meeting with the White House COVID-19 response team, President Biden said the Omicron coronavirus variant is “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.” He also urged Americans to get fully vaccinated if they have yet to do so, or to get a booster shot if they are eligible.

  • Fauci says COVID diverted resources from fighting AIDS

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Tuesday the COVID-19 pandemic has diverted scientific and financial resources from the fight against AIDS, seriously impeding global efforts to achieve the U.N. goal of ending AIDS by 2030. Fauci told the U.N. General Assembly that tackling COVID-19 has also disrupted supply chains and increased the risk for people with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, of being infected with another deadly virus. “We also must assure that people with HIV in all countries have early access to effective COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics while their supply of anti- HIV drugs also is maintained.”