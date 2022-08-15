At UK£23.56, Is It Time To Put Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) On Your Watch List?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the LSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Wizz Air Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Wizz Air Holdings Worth?

According to my valuation model, Wizz Air Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 19.18% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Wizz Air Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £19.77, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Wizz Air Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Wizz Air Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 67% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Wizz Air Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in WIZZ’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WIZZ, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Wizz Air Holdings.

If you are no longer interested in Wizz Air Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

