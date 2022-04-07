At UK£3.83, Is Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Worth Looking At Closely?

Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£4.65 and falling to the lows of UK£3.49. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Domino's Pizza Group's current trading price of UK£3.83 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Domino's Pizza Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Domino's Pizza Group still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Domino's Pizza Group seems to be fairly priced at around 11.83% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Domino's Pizza Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £3.42, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. In addition to this, Domino's Pizza Group has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Domino's Pizza Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 6.5% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Domino's Pizza Group, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DOM’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DOM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Domino's Pizza Group (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Domino's Pizza Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

