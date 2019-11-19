At UK£4.54, Is It Time To Put Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) On Your Watch List?

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB), which is in the hospitality business, and is based in United Kingdom, led the LSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Mitchells & Butlers’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Mitchells & Butlers still cheap?

Great news for investors – Mitchells & Butlers is still trading at a fairly cheap price. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 17.62x is currently well-below the industry average of 27.38x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that Mitchells & Butlers’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Mitchells & Butlers?

LSE:MAB Past and Future Earnings, November 19th 2019

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Mitchells & Butlers’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 62%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since MAB is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MAB for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MAB. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

