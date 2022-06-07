At UK£5.80, Is It Time To Put PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) On Your Watch List?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on PayPoint’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in PayPoint?

Great news for investors – PayPoint is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.05x is currently well-below the industry average of 41.54x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that PayPoint’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will PayPoint generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of PayPoint, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -2.4%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although PAY is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to PAY, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PAY for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for PayPoint (2 are concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in PayPoint, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

