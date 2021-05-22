UK able to count how many people enter and leave the country for the first time, Home Office plans reveal

Mason Boycott-Owen

Border Force officials check the passports of passengers arriving at Gatwick Airport - Getty Images

The UK will be able to count how many people enter and leave the country for the first time in plans revealed on Sunday by the Home Office.

The new digital system will mean that the Government can now accurately measure levels of immigration.

The system will also be able to check whether people have permission to enter the country, meaning that the Home Office and border officials can crack down on foreign criminals entering the UK.

Those wishing to come to the UK without a visa or immigration status will have to apply for an American-style Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), around 30 million of which are expected to be processed each year.

Migration estimates in the UK have been inaccurate for decades, with the number of Europeans living in the country going underestimated by millions.

It was estimated that 3 million people from the continent lived in the UK, but as of last month there have been more than 5.4 million applications from Europeans for settled status.

It comes after senior Tory MPs raised questions about the quality of Government data on migrants in Britain, which affects public services plans to meet demand.

Last week John Hayes,a former Conservative security minister, said: “It’s really clear that taking back control of our borders means knowing who is coming and going.”

The new “fully digital” reforms to the immigation system are expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, said: “Now we have taken back control and ended free movement, security is at the very heart of our immigration strategy.

“Our new fully digital border will provide the ability to count people in and out of the country, giving us control over who comes to the UK. “Our new approach will make it easier to identify potential threats before they reach the border.

The British people will have confidence that the strongest controls are in place to keep them safe.”

The Home Secretary will give further details on her New Plan for Immigration in a speech on Sunday.

It is expected to set out changes to the asylum system, which the Home Office describes as “broken” as well as speeding up the removal of criminals from the UK.

In the past 10 days more than 140 foreign criminals have been removed from the country, according to data released by the department.

So far this year more than 700 offenders from abroad have been removed from the UK, with a combined sentence of more than 1,500 years in prison.

The Home Secretary pledged last year to reform and fix the “fundamentally broken” immigration system.

Yet there has been opposition against the reforms from charities and campaigners, most notably last week in Glasgow following protests against a border force raid in the city.

Lakhvir Singh and Sumit Sehdev were released from Border Force following the gathering of a large crowd which chanted "let them go, they are our neighbours.”

Despite this the Home Office confirmed that the two men would be deported.

“They will still be detained and deported at a later date,” a source told the Times. “We will continue to tackle illegal immigration and the harm it causes.”

