UK accounting watchdog plans to bolster audit firm governance

FILE PHOTO: A sign for Bank Street and high rise offices are seen in the financial district in Canary Wharf in London
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's accounting watchdog plans to strengthen "significantly" its audit firm governance code, it said on Thursday, after a number of issues around audits of UK firms in recent years.

The Financial Reporting Council's code applies to the Big Four accounting firms - Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC - and to other firms auditing FTSE 350 companies, the FRC said in a statement.

In future it will also apply to firms which audit other types of public interest entities, the FRC said.

"Audit firms which have applied the Audit Firm Governance Code have used it as a catalyst for introducing both external challenge into their operations and for improved levels of oversight," said FRC executive director of regulatory standards Mark Babington.

"These proposals will provide a springboard for further progress in improving audit quality and market resilience.”

Government-backed reviews proposed a shake-up of the industry after retailer BHS and builder Carillion collapsed following Big Four audits.

The FRC this week fined EY 3.5 million pounds ($4.81 million) for failing to challenge financial statements in its audit of transport group Stagecoach Group's in 2017.

The watchdog is consulting on the proposals, which include clarifying the role played by partnership boards in holding management to account and separating the roles of board chair and senior partner or chief executive.

($1 = 0.7273 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn CohnEditing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Devin Nunes' brother admits he has 'no idea' who's paying for his libel lawsuit against a political journalist, according to a poorly redacted court filing

    Lawyers for Hearst and journalist Ryan Lizza didn't properly redact a court filing, shedding light on a dark money lawsuit from Rep. Nunes' family.

  • Nord Stream 2 Risks Delays After Losing German Court Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Nord Stream 2 AG, the Gazprom PJSC-owned pipeline project to bring more Russian natural gas to Europe, risks delays after losing a court ruling imposing changes to its organization.The Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court on Wednesday dismissed a bid to sidestep European Union rules requiring gas producers to be legally separate from entities that transport the fuel, the tribunal said in an emailed statement. The project, which is slated to double the capacity of the existing undersea

  • MyPillow launches yet another effort to get Dominion's defamation lawsuit dismissed

    Mike Lindell and his pillow company are the targets of a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion over election conspiracy theories.

  • A trucking company is offering signing bonuses of at least $15,000 to attract licensed drivers

    All new drivers are eligible for the bonus, while those with a year of experience and a hazmat endorsement can get up to $20,000.

  • Appellate Court Overturns Multi-Million-Dollar Decision In Driver Poaching Case

    The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit (which oversees Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota) recently overturned a multi-million-dollar jury award in a case involving two major trucking companies. The case centered around "poaching" drivers, which is a term that has been given to the practice of recruiting and hiring drivers who are under a contract or restrictive covenant with another trucking company. Background To help combat driver

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • 'Profound abuse': Judge disciplines pro-Trump lawyers over election lawsuit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday sanctioned Sidney Powell and other lawyers who sued in Michigan to overturn Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory over Donald Trump, and suggested they might deserve to lose their law licenses. In a highly anticipated written ruling, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Detroit said the pro-Trump lawyers, including Powell and prominent litigator Lin Wood, should have investigated the Republican former president's voter fraud claims more carefully before filing what Parker called a "frivolous" lawsuit.

  • Exclusive-Venezuela swapped PDVSA oil for food, then punished the dealmakers

    CARACAS (Reuters) -With U.S. sanctions spooking key oil buyers and depriving its government of cash, Venezuela last year inked a deal with a little-known local company to swap crude for food, Reuters has learned. That agreement saw state oil company PDVSA, beginning in December 2020, deliver more than 6 million barrels of crude worth nearly $260 million to a company named Supraquimic C.A., which was to supply food for a government program. This account of the deal and its demise is based on dozens of pages of internal PDVSA documents viewed by Reuters, court filings by prosecutors, and interviews with three people familiar with the situation.

  • Dream Job Alert: These 10 Companies Let You Work From Home AND Have Unlimited Vacation Time

    If you're looking for the ultimate amount of flexibility in your job, look for a company that allows you to work remotely and gives you as much time off as you want. Although this may seem too good to...

  • Judge rules that Sidney Powell and Lin Wood engaged in 'historic and profound abuse' of legal system, approves punishment

    A US federal judge said the pro-Trump attorneys' lawsuit was "abusive" and aimed at undermining democracy.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Google said employees don't have a right protest its choice of customers in the first day of the 'Thanksgiving Four' trial

    'Even if Google had terminated the employees for their protest activities, for protesting their choice of customers, this would not violate the Act.'

  • US examining Boeing's treatment of safety-related employees

    A small group of Boeing engineers who perform key safety tasks are raising concerns about their ability to work free of pressure from supervisors, and their comments are prompting federal regulators to take a broader look into the company’s safety culture. The employees are deputized to approve safety assessments and handle other jobs for the Federal Aviation Administration, making their independence from company pressure critical. An FAA official described it in an Aug. 19 letter to Boeing's leader of safety and aircraft certification.

  • No COVID shots required: Ricketts behind Nebraska ads for nurses

    The governor made the choice to pursue nurses opposed to vaccine mandates after the region’s top hospital systems announced the vaccine requirement, a spokesperson confirmed.

  • Do You Really Need a 401(k) to Retire? People Over 50 Without One Weigh In

    It's easy to think of a 401(k) as the end-all-be-all of retirement planning and saving—but it doesn't have to be. These folks over 50 share why (and how) they're making it work without a 401(k).

  • Thinking About Buying a New Car? It May Be Smarter to Wait a Year—Or Longer

    Before the pandemic, Earl Stewart could count over 300 new cars sitting on the lot of his family’s Toyota dealership in South Florida on any single day. As long as there’s strong demand and inventory constraints caused by the chip shortage, prices for vehicles are not expected to drop anytime soon, according to Kayla Reynolds, an industry intelligence analyst at Cox Automotive.

  • Employers are doling out big signing bonuses to fill jobs

    Employers are doling out some serious cash as they scramble to fill open jobs.Driving the news: Maryland-based trucking company Cowan Systems announced a new five-figure signing bonus incentive for new drivers.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Businesses across most industries are missing out on revenue opportunities due to labor shortages. This is also occurring in the logistics industry, which includes trucking,

  • Ford delays a return to offices, weighs vaccine mandate

    Ford Motor Co will delay bringing most workers back to offices until January, and is still considering whether to require employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the company's chief people officer told Reuters. Ford is joining a growing number of large employers that are delaying plans to reopen offices as the Delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps through many countries where the automaker does business. Ford said most office workers in North America, Latin America and International Markets groups will not come back to offices before January.

  • Judge sanctions Sidney Powell and other Trump campaign lawyers over failed lawsuit

    A federal judge on Wednesday sanctioned attorneys — including Sidney Powell, an ex-campaign lawyer for former President Trump who spread baseless conspiracy theories — over an unsuccessful lawsuit that attempted to overturn Michigan’s 2020 election results.Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Linda Parker formally requested a disciplinary body to investigate whether Powell and the other pro-Trump lawyers, including Lin Wood, should be disbarred for filing the lawsuit, which she said "abused the w

  • U.S. Farmers Brace for Inflation as Highs of Crop Rally Wear Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Minnesota farmer Jason Knopik didn’t sell corn earlier this year as prices soared, missing out on one of the biggest rallies in a generation. Now he’s grappling with inflation.Knopik held back as lack of rain put the fate of his plants into question. His drought-stricken fields have seen less than 10 inches of rain since planting in May, almost 40% below normal, and it’s so arid the creeks on his land dried up that he’s had to truck water to his cows. Knopik’s corn and soybeans su