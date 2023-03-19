UK aims to send migrants to Rwanda in months if courts agree

IGNATIUS SSUUNA and JILL LAWLESS
·3 min read

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Britain’s government said Sunday that it could start deporting asylum-seekers to Rwanda in the next few months — but only if U.K. courts rule that the controversial policy is legal.

The Home Office said it was aiming to start flights “before the summer,” as Home Secretary Suella Braverman visited the east African country to reinforce the Conservative government’s commitment to the plan.

In the Rwandan capital, Kigali, she met with President Paul Kagame and Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta, visited accommodation intended to house deportees from the U.K. and laid a brick at another housing development for migrants. The project is expected to build more than 1,000 houses.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed seeing firsthand the rich opportunities this country can provide to relocated people through our partnership,” Braverman said.

Biruta said Rwanda would offer migrants “the opportunity to build new lives in a safe, secure place through accommodation, education and vocational training.”

Rwandan government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo told reporters the country is ready to receive thousands of migrants from the U.K., saying she doesn’t consider living in Rwanda “a punishment.” She said Rwanda is determined to make the agreement a success.

The U.K. and Rwanda struck a deal almost a year ago under which some migrants who arrive in the U.K. in small boats would be flown to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed. Those granted asylum would stay in Rwanda rather than return to Britain.

The U.K. government argues the policy will smash the business model of people-smuggling gangs and deter migrants from taking risky journeys across the English Channel.

More than 45,000 people arrived in Britain by boat in 2022, compared with 8,500 in 2020.

But the 140 million-pound ($170 million) plan is mired in legal challenges, and no one has yet been sent to Rwanda. In December, the High Court ruled the policy was legal, but a group of asylum-seekers from countries including Iran, Iraq and Syria has been granted permission to appeal.

Human rights groups cite Rwanda’s poor human rights record, and argue it's inhumane to send people more than 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) to a country they don’t want to live in.

The government also has drafted legislation barring anyone who arrives in the U.K. in small boats or by other unauthorized means from applying for asylum. If passed by Parliament, the Illegal Migration Bill would compel the government to detain all such arrivals and deport them to their homeland or a "safe third country” such as Rwanda.

The U.N. refugee agency says the law breaches U.K. commitments under the international refugee convention.

Braverman faces criticism for inviting only selected media on her taxpayer-funded trip to Rwanda. Journalists from right-leaning outlets including The Times and The Telegraph newspapers and television channel GB News were invited, while the BBC and the left-leaning Guardian newspaper weren’t. ___

Follow AP’s coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

___

Jill Lawless reported from London.

Recommended Stories

  • UK interior minister visits Rwanda to expand deportation plan

    KIGALI (Reuters) -British interior minister Suella Braverman visited Rwanda on Saturday to expand a deal under which the east African country will accept migrants who arrive in Britain without permission, if British courts confirm that the proposals are legal. Britain's government wants to send thousands of migrants more than 4,000 miles away (6,400 km) to Rwanda as part of a 120 million pound ($146 million) deal agreed with Rwanda last year. Many charities say the proposal is costly and impractical, and will criminalise thousands of genuine refugees who have very few routes to seek asylum in Britain without entering the country.

  • UK minister in Rwanda to reinforce migrant deportation plan

    Britain's Home Secretary arrived in Rwanda on Saturday for a visit aimed at reinforcing the U.K. government's commitment to a controversial plan to deport some asylum-seekers to the African country. Ahead of her visit, Suella Braverman said the migration policy “will act as a powerful deterrent against dangerous and illegal journeys.” Under the plans, some migrants who arrive in the U.K. in small boats would be flown to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed.

  • Rwanda cannot hold 'many thousands' of migrants, says refugee living in country

    A refugee living in Rwanda has said the country itself simply cannot hold the amount of migrants the UK is planning on sendingPA

  • New Web3 protocol HexHash has been released to power the future of Credential Data Networks

    The protocol will help end the monopoly corporate giants have over user data.

  • California Braces for Heavy Rain, Snow From New Pacific Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- California is bracing for more heavy rain and snow early this week as another fast-moving storm roars in off the Pacific Ocean.Most Read from BloombergWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferMidsize US Banks Ask FDIC to Insure Deposits for Two YearsCredit Suisse’s First Boston Plan in Doubt Amid Crisis TalksCredit Suisse Talks Extend Into Sunday as Markets Await DealLarge areas of the state’s coastlin

  • WSJ Opinion: The SVB Bailout Isn't Just About Money

    Journal Editorial Report: Political consequences of the bank failures are inevitable. Images: Reuters/Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

  • 'Love it': Suns point guards Chris Paul, Cameron Payne sharing court

    Phoenix Suns point guards Cameron Payne and Chris Paul have been on the court together recently.

  • Scottish independence at crossroads in testy SNP leader race

    The Scottish National Party is finding Nicola Sturgeon a hard act to follow. Scotland’s governing party is holding an acrimonious contest to replace Sturgeon, a leader who came to dominate Scottish politics, but hit an impasse in her fight for independence from the United Kingdom, and divided the party with a transgender rights law. Sturgeon, 52, announced her resignation in February after eight years as party leader and first minster of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government.

  • UBS in talks to take over all or part of Credit Suisse as share prices fall – report

    The troubled bank continued to see its price fall despite a $54bn cash infusion from the Swiss national bank

  • Prosecutor to release video of death of man in custody

    Prosecutors plan next week to release the video that led authorities in Virginia to charge seven deputies and three state mental hospital employees with second-degree murder in the death of a handcuffed and shackled man. The family of Irvo Otieno saw the video of his death Thursday. With their blessing, the footage will be released to the public in the next several days, Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

  • How U.S. Soccer plans to redesign its sporting director job

    U.S. Soccer's president and CEO told a small group of reporters on Saturday that the sporting director's job description is changing.

  • Markets Eye Volatile Week With Credit Suisse, Fed as Catalysts

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets are bracing for what looks set to be another tumultuous week with a focus on the Federal Reserve’s policy response to the US bank turmoil and the rescue of Credit Suisse Group AG in Switzerland.Most Read from BloombergWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferMidsize US Banks Ask FDIC to Insure Deposits for Two YearsCredit Suisse’s First Boston Plan in Doubt Amid Crisis TalksCredit Suisse

  • 15 Most Promising Stocks to Buy According to Analysts

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most promising stocks to buy according to analysts. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Promising Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. The international financial system is yet again wavering amid the banking sector problems. Analysts are now processing the possibility […]

  • Prosecutor to release video of death of Virginia man in custody

    DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors plan next week to release the video that led authorities in Virginia to charge seven […] The post Prosecutor to release video of death of Virginia man in custody appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Family searches for teens lost in Syria flood

    STORY: The uncle of the two missing children, who are 15 and 17 years old, said their father had tried to rescue them but failed due to the turbid water. Early on March 17, startled residents of the neighborhood around the Khabour river carried what they could out of their houses before rushing away from the oncoming flood. Many homes have been destroyed by the water as well as the majority of their belongings.The northern Syrian province of Hasakah, which has been a focal point of the civil war, is already facing a dire humanitarian situation.

  • Should Boeing Buy Lockheed Out of United Launch Alliance, or Vice Versa?

    Buying a company that competes on price with low-cost SpaceX seems a losing bet -- but that doesn't mean they won't try it.

  • Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses

    Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesperson for the eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that Russian occupiers are tactically unable to complete the operation to capture Bakhmut and suffer heavy losses during the fighting.

  • Pence on Trump calls for protests against indictment: ‘Violence will not be tolerated’

    Former Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday that he considers the Manhattan district attorney’s potential indictment of former President Trump to be “deeply troubling” but emphasized that “violence will not be tolerated” as the former president calls for protests. Trump said in a post to Truth Social that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in…

  • Russia reacts to German minister's statement about Berlin’s readiness to arrest Putin

    Russia will “make a legal assessment” of a statement by German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann's that Berlin is ready to arrest Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if he appears in the country, a senior Russian official has said.

  • Florida drag queen says DeSantis-backed anti-LGBTQ laws are 'exactly what we were taught about in schools about how the Nazis rose to power'

    Drag queens called upcoming legislation and restrictions on drag shows "fascism" and "a witch hunt" but vowed to keep performing.