UK ambassador reveals details of future drone production with Ukraine

Martin Harris, UK ambassador to Kyiv, has said that UK-sponsored drones for Ukraine will be produced on the territory of both countries.

Source: Martin Harris in an interview with European Pravda

"Drones should be manufactured in cooperation with the military-industrial complex of our two countries. This is the current advantage of Ukraine – extensive experience in using drones. Therefore, there is a great interest on the part of the UK and other countries – how we can cooperate with you in the production of drones – both here in Ukraine and our countries," the ambassador said.

When asked whether drones will be produced in both Ukraine and the UK, the diplomat answered in the affirmative.

Harris did not specify how many drones will be produced since the process is just beginning, and besides, there are different classes of drones.

"But I think this will be one of the most promising elements of our cooperation in the military-industrial complex," the diplomat said.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during a visit to Kyiv in January, announced that London will allocate £200 million to produce different types of drones for the Ukrainian military.

Sunak noted that drones will help attack Russian forces and help drive the Russians out of Ukraine, as well as reduce the risks to Ukrainian exports through the Black Sea.

