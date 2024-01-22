UK Ambassador to Ukraine: We are ready for our weapons to help defeat Russia

When asked whether Ukraine has the UK’s permission to attack the Russian Federation with weapons supplied by the UK, UK Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris said that his country was ready that British weapons will contribute to Russia’s defeat.

Source: Martin Harris in an interview with European Pravda

Details: "Of course we have supplied and continue to supply weapons to Ukraine. I am proud that the UK became the first European country to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine: new generation anti-tank missiles, then main battle tanks, then long-range missiles," Harris said.

He added that supplying weapons to Ukraine has become a duty, not just a political decision, following the signing of the bilateral security agreement between the countries.

Harris also stressed that the UK expects Ukraine to deploy its weapons to attack Russian forces in the occupied territories, especially Crimea.

When asked to clarify whether Ukraine could use weapons supplied by the UK to attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, Harris said that that was first and foremost Ukraine’s strategic decision.

"This is not the UK’s strategy, and not the strategy of other partners. It is Ukraine that has to devise a winning strategy [for using the weapons]," Harris said.

Harris also said that last year’s events in the Black Sea were truly a victory for Ukraine and will have major geostrategic and economic effects.

