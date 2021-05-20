Two AstraZeneca COVID shots 85-90% effective - UK real-world analysis

FILE PHOTO: A dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is prepared at COVID-19 vaccination centre in the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Maidstone, Britain
·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) -Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is around 85% to 90% effective against symptomatic disease, Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday, citing an analysis of real-world data from the rollout of the shot.

Britain has suffered one of the worst death tolls globally from the pandemic, but has also had one of the fastest rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines, generating a lot of data about the use of the shots in real world settings.

In a weekly surveillance report, Public Health England said that the estimated effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine, invented at the University of Oxford, was 89% compared to unvaccinated people.

That compares to 90% estimated effectiveness against symptomatic disease for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

"This new data highlights the incredible impact that both doses of the vaccine can have, with a second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine providing up to 90% protection," vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said.

PHE said there was a "small reduction in vaccine effectiveness" from 10 weeks after the first dose. Britain extended the gap between doses to 12 weeks, though Pfizer warned there was a lack of evidence of its efficacy outside the three-week gap used in trials.

Last week, Britain cut the gap between doses down to 8 weeks for the over 50s, aiming to give maximum protection to more vulnerable people in light of concern about the B.1.617.2 variant first found in India.

Britain has been rolling out the shots manufactured by Pfizer and AstraZeneca since December and January respectively, and in April also started rolling out Moderna's vaccine.

PHE also estimated that the COVID-19 vaccine programme overall had prevented the deaths of 13,000 over-60s up to May 9, and stopped 39,100 of those over 65 from needing hospital treatment from COVID-19.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton)

Recommended Stories

  • Review: Desire by the poolside electrifies psychodrama of 1969's 'La Piscine'

    The 4K restoration of Jacques Deray's 1969 erotic drama "La Piscine" stars Alain Delon and Romy Schneider.

  • Hungary has opted out of new EU vaccine deal with Pfizer

    BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary is the only European Union country that has decided to opt out of a new vaccine deal the bloc has signed with Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of up to 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 jab, an EU spokesman said. The Commission on Thursday confirmed the new deal, the third it has signed with the two companies, for the possible purchase of up to 1.8 billion doses until 2023, following 600 million doses ordered via the two previous contracts. "Hungary opted out of the Pfizer deal," the EU spokesman said on Thursday.

  • Spain to lift suspension of AstraZeneca vaccine for second dose in people under 60

    Spain will allow people under age 60 who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine to receive their second inoculation either with the AstraZeneca drug or with Pfizer Inc's vaccine, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday. Until now, those who had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine were in limbo because the government suspended that vaccine in March, for people under 60, due to blood-clot concerns. The new policy will affect about 1.5 million Spaniards who have already received their first AstraZeneca dose.

  • A hiker was found alive after he was lost for 5 days in California's Angeles National Forest

    California hiker George Null, 58, was reported missing after not returning from a day hike in the Angeles National Forest.

  • Exclusive-PetroChina ships jet fuel to junta-ruled Myanmar, data shows

    PetroChina International Singapore Pte Ltd sold a cargo of jet fuel into Myanmar in April, according to government import data reviewed by Reuters, the first such shipment since before the military seized power in a coup in February. Industry sources say suppliers have been particularly wary of selling jet fuel because it could be used in planes to bomb ethnic armed groups that have been supporting anti-junta protesters, as well as in civilian airliners. The shipment could raise new questions over China's role in Myanmar at a time when it has been accused by the junta's opponents of backing coup leader Min Aung Hlaing - an accusation rejected by Beijing.

  • When do I still need to wear a mask?

    If you're fully vaccinated, the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most situations. Americans also still need a mask when traveling, including on buses, subways and planes and at airports. The guidance on masks will differ by country.

  • Parents eye another option for fall: Hybrid home schooling

    What might interest in hybrid home schooling suggest about how flexible families want education to be moving forward?

  • S.Korea says to run mix-and-match trial of COVID-19 vaccines

    South Korea on Thursday said it will conduct a clinical trial that mixes COVID-19 vaccine doses developed by AstraZeneca Plc with those from Pfizer Inc and others. The decision comes as a growing number of countries look into using different COVID-19 vaccines for first and second doses amid supply delays and safety concerns that have slowed their vaccination campaigns. A health official said the trial will include around 500 military personnel who were vaccinated with a first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot.

  • The Latest: EU signs Pfizer vaccine contract for 1.8B doses

    The European Union’s executive arm has signed a third vaccine contract with Pfizer and BioNTech through 2023 for an additional 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 shots. The European commission says the deal will allow the buying of 900 million doses of the current shots and of a serum adapted to the virus’ variants, with an option to purchase an extra 900 million shots. To avoid delivery delays, the deal with Pfizer-BioNTech stipulates production of doses must be based in the EU and essential components are sourced from the region.

  • Booster dose of COVID vaccines to be given to U.K. volunteers in new trial

    Thousands of volunteers will be given a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines as part of a clinical trial to examine whether a “booster” shot can protect against COVID-19 and new coronavirus disease variants.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Indian variant risks pushing Britain into third wave, Sage scientist warns

    Almost 300,000 will fly to ‘amber list’ countries by Sunday Death rate in England lowest since records began Analysis: Again, the Covid doom prophets have overstated their case Three deaths in Scotland linked to 'adverse effects' of vaccines Black fungus kills 90 recovered Covid patients in India The Indian variant risks pushing Britain into a third wave of coronavirus, a Sage scientist has claimed, despite Boris Johnson’s "increasing confidence" that the lifting of lockdown is on track. Prof Andrew Hayward, who researches infectious diseases at University College London, said he was "very concerned" about the Indian variant due to its higher transmissibility. Asked on BBC Breakfast whether the country was at the start of the third wave, he said "I think so" and called for travel to be "minimised full-stop". "I think what we can see is that this strain can circulate very effectively, although it was originally imported through travel to India, it's spread fairly effectively first of all within households and now more broadly within communities, so I don't really see why it wouldn't continue to spread in other parts of the country," he said. "Obviously we're doing everything we can to contain the spread, but it's likely that more generalised measures may start to be needed to control it." Prof Hayward's warning comes after the Prime Minister stressed there was no reason to deviate from England’s roadmap out of lockdown. A final decision on whether the June 21 proposed end date of restrictions will go ahead will be made on June 14. But Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, has said hospitalisations are very low and the strain is thought to be less transmissable than initially feared. Follow the latest updates below.

  • ‘The second bite broke the bones’: Man reveals how he survived horror bear attack

    ‘I realised I was in pretty bad shape because I had all this blood everywhere’

  • 20 of Cher's best style moments from her decades-spanning career

    Cher, who turns 75 on May 20, has been gracing award shows and stages since the '60s with colorful outfits and Bob Mackie gowns.

  • Toddler’s heart ‘ripped in half’ while under care of mom’s boyfriend, Indiana cops say

    The boy likely died within two to five minutes of suffering his injuries

  • Republican senators are privately worried the Capitol riot commission will distract them from their midterm campaigns, making it all but doomed in the Senate

    GOP Whip John Thune told CNN there was concern among members that a commission "could be weaponized politically" by the Democrats.

  • Italian supermarket worker sacked for giving away two prawns gets job back

    An Italian supermarket employee who was sacked for giving two prawns worth less than 20p to a customer should be reinstated, an Italian court has ruled. The tribunal ordered the supermarket in Florence not only to give the young woman back her job on the seafood counter of the supermarket but to pay her a year’s salary in compensation as well as all her legal costs. The young woman, a single mother with two small children, was sacked after she was seen giving two prawns, worth 21 euro cents (18p), to a regular customer. He said he needed a tiny quantity of the prawns in order to see whether they caused an allergic reaction – whether to himself or to someone else was not clear. The member of staff decided it was not worth charging him for such a small quantity. She popped them in a plastic bag and used a marker pen to write on it “for an allergic test”. Managers got wind of the incident and she was sacked just before Christmas in December 2019. The woman’s outraged colleagues referred the case to a union, the USB, who took it to a labour tribunal. Its ruling had restored the woman’s “dignity and self-respect,” the union said. The judge in the case, Vincenzo Nuvoli, criticised Unicoop managers for their heavy-handed treatment of the employee. But the supermarket said it was not happy with the judgment and indicated that it would appeal the decision. The woman had been sacked “for good reason” because she had violated “fundamental obligations of the workplace”. She had flouted food hygiene regulations, “putting at risk the health and safety of clients,” the supermarket said. The case was “still open from a legal point of view.”

  • Thanks to Kobach, Trump and conservative think tank, we know extent of voter fraud

    So how many fraudulent voters did Kobach’s dragnet find during his eight-year tenure in office? Just nine.

  • Bizarre conspiracy theory claims Biden didn’t test drive Ford truck and it was in control of secret service

    However, these theories did not hold water on further scrutiny by Internet users

  • China, US argue over naval activity in South China Sea

    China on Thursday issued its second protest in as many days over United States naval activity in the region, drawing an unusually sharp response from the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet, which accused Beijing of attempting to assert illegitimate maritime rights at the expense of its neighbors. A statement from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theater Command said the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur “illegally” intruded into its territorial waters surrounding the Paracel island group in the South China Sea on Thursday. China accused the U.S. of increasing regional security risks, "misunderstandings, misjudgments, and accidents at sea."

  • Two former Colorado police officers charged for arresting 73-year-old woman with dementia over $14 Walmart ‘theft’

    Two former Colorado police officers have been charged for arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year for leaving a Walmart store without paying for an item. Former Loveland police department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali arrested and booked Karen Garner as she exited a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise. The body camera footage of Mr Hopp shows him catching up to Ms Garner as she walked through a field after leaving the store.