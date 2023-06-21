UK to announce $3 billion financial aid package for Ukraine

The aid will include lending guarantees from the World Bank

The United Kingdom will announce another major package of financial support for Ukraine, including $3 billion in World Bank loan guarantees, to bolster Ukraine’s economic stability as it continues to push back Russian forces, the UK Government said in a press release on June 21.

The funding will support vital public services, including the costs of running schools and hospitals, it said.

Read also: Britain becomes first country to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles

"It is the first bilateral package of multi-year fiscal assistance to be set out by a G7 country, underlining the UK’s unwavering commitment to the country, both now and in the future," reads the report.

"It brings the UK’s non-military assistance to Ukraine to more than £4.7 billion (over $5.7 billion)."

Read also: EU Commission readies €50 billion relief fund for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone talk with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on June 19. The officials discussed the course of hostilities, Ukraine’s defense needs, as well as further cooperation on this issue.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine