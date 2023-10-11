UK announced major new support package for Ukraine's counter-offensive

A new package of military support for Ukraine, worth more than GBP 100 million ($120 million), will be announced by UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps on Oct. 11, the UK government has said.

The fresh aid will support Ukraine's counter-offensive, help its armed forces clear minefields, maintain its vehicles, and shore up defenses to protect critical national infrastructure.

The support package, which will be provided using money from the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), was expected to be jointly announced on Oct. 11 by the Defense Secretary and his counterparts from the IFU partner nations at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

It comes as the final contract from the previously announced IFU package of air defense capability was signed, which will see more than GBP 70 million ($85 million) worth of capabilities provided to Ukraine – including the MSI-DS Terrahawk Paladin, an air defense system which can trackand destroy drones and protect critical national infrastructure.

This latest package will also provide crucial equipment to help Ukrainian soldiers cross minefields, bridging capabilities to assist with river and trench crossings, and heavy duty plant vehicles to destroy Russian non-explosive obstacles and help build defensive positions to protect Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure.

“This winter, Russia will seek to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and divide the international community, but in both cases Putin underestimates the strength and resilience of his opposition. If we stick together, and stay the course, then Russia will continue to lose, Ukraine will prevail and the rules that matter to global security will endure,” said Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the Chief of the UK Defense Staff.

Ukraine is now the most mined country on earth, which has provided the biggest obstacle in the path of Ukraine’s counter-offensive this year, and mine clearing capabilities will be essential to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in pushing forward.

Equipment from both the air defense package and mobility support package will arrive in the coming months, joining other IFU-funded equipment already in Ukraine, including around 100 uncrewed aerial systems.

It was previously reported that the United States will also announce a new military aid package, including missiles, shells, and grenade launchers.

A meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels was scheduled to take place on Oct. 11. This would be the 16th Ramstein format meeting since April 2022.

