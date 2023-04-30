UK arranges extra evacuation flight from Port Sudan on Monday

The UK will run an extra evacuation flight for British nationals still trapped in Sudan on Monday.

But those eligible will need to travel to the coastal city of Port Sudan, 500 miles from the capital city Khartoum where previous planes took off from.

The UK has now airlifted 2,122 British passport holders, and NHS staff with UK work permits, on 23 flights.

Airstrikes and fighting have been reported over the weekend despite a ceasefire between rival army factions.

Tens of thousands of people have fled the country since fighting engulfed the country more than two weeks ago.

The capital city Khartoum has seen the heaviest fighting, with the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces, a powerful paramilitary group, fighting for control of the country.

Sudan's military said on Saturday it was launching a major new offensive against RSF positions in Khartoum.

The latest truce, which hasn't held, was due to end at midnight on Sunday. But the RSF said the ceasefire had been extended for another three days.

British security services had been scoping out Port Sudan as an alternative evacuation site since the beginning of the week, and have established a limited diplomatic presence there.

People wanting to board the additional flight must be at Port Sudan International Airport on Monday before 1200 Sudan time (1100 BST).

Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: "I am grateful to our armed forces who have ensured there was an alternative to Wadi Saeedna and who are currently supporting FCDO and Border Force staff to facilitate the rescue effort."

A Royal Navy frigate - the HMS Lancaster - and Royal Air Force personnel are in Port Sudan, Mr Wallace added.

Another British vessel - the RFA Cardigan Bay - is on its way to Sudan, the BBC has been told.

Foreign office minister Andrew Mitchell warned on Saturday that the UK "can't stay [in Sudan] forever" as the security situation continued to deteriorate.

The UK initially faced criticism for starting its evacuation after other countries, including European nations which rescued hundreds before the first British airlift took place.

A separate operation days earlier saw special forces troops evacuate UK diplomats from Khartoum after fighting broke out around the embassy.

But a Foreign Office spokesperson said the UK's Sudan evacuation had grown to become "the largest of any western country".