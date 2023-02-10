UK avoids recession - live updates

Cranes and skyscrapers over the City of London - TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Britain avoided recession at the end of last year even as the economy shrank in December.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.5pc in the final month of last year, according to the Office for National Statistics.

However, the economy was flat in the final three months of 2022, meaning the UK avoided recession.

The economy had unexpectedly expanded in November in part thanks to a strong showing by pubs and bars amid a boost from the winter World Cup in Qatar.

UK GDP is estimated to have fallen by 0.3pc in the third quarter of 2022.

Another quarter of economic decline would have put the economy into recession for the first time since the pandemic.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "The fact the UK was the fastest growing economy in the G7 last year, as well as avoiding a recession, shows our economy is more resilient than many feared."

Read the latest updates below.

07:47 AM

UK economy 'stuck in the slow lane', says Reeves

Labour's shadow chancellor called for "urgent measures" to be brought forward to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis after Office for National Statistics data showed the UK recorded zero growth between October and December.

Rachel Reeves MP said:

Today's figures show us how - despite Britain's great potential - our economy is stuck in the slow lane. We can be a leader in the industries of the future that will help grow our economy. And we must bring in urgent measures to prevent yet more harm from the cost of living crisis, using a proper windfall tax on oil and gas giants to stop the energy price cap going up in April so that people have more money in their pockets. Built on the rock of economic stability, Labour will tackle the cost of living crisis and get our economy growing, with our Green Prosperity Plan, reform to business rates, and by making the UK the best place to start and grow a business.

No recession on the pedantic definition of two consecutive quarters of falling GDP, but a calamitous performance nonetheless. The U.K. still is the *only* G7 country in which GDP has not exceeded its pre-Covid peak yet: pic.twitter.com/gBnbJrAuVt — Samuel Tombs (@samueltombs) February 10, 2023

07:45 AM

'Brave call to signal turning point'

Modest growth in construction of 0.3pc also helped the UK avoid recession.

Story continues

Mark Leeson, operations director at property and construction consultancy McBains, said today's figures "prove that the construction industry is still swimming against the tide in many work areas".

He added: "The cold weather in December undoubtedly had an impact, but while the continued increase in infrastructure work is welcome, more worrying is the fall in private new housing work, reflecting the wider economic uncertainty."

Jonathan Moyes, head of investment research at Wealth Club, said the ONS data "paints a very subdued picture for the state of the economy in Q4". He said:

The release will do little to sway the opinions of economic forecasters. It remains a brave call to signal a turning point in sentiment for the UK. However, there does appear to be a more optimistic consensus forming. The Bank of England upgraded its outlook for the economy last week, energy prices are falling sharply, China is reopening, and interest rate expectations have eased significantly.

07:37 AM

Surge from travel agents helped dodge recession

British spending power appeared to hold up and help the UK avoid recession amid a rush for Christmas holidays - or perhaps travel to watch the World Cup.

The largest positive contribution to growth was from administrative and support service activities, particularly travel agents, which increased by 14.8pc in the last three months of the year, following a fall in the previous quarter.

Paul Dales, UK chief economist at Capital Economics said:

Admittedly, the breakdown of the Q4 data show that households and businesses are proving resilient. Real consumer spending rose by 0.1pc q/q, business investment increased by 4.8pc q/q and inventories added 1.1ppts to GDP growth.

07:27 AM

Retailers and hospitality still suffering in 'anaemic economy,' says BCC

David Bharier, head of research at the British Chambers of Commerce, said the figures showing the UK avoided a recession "show some worrying developments". He said:

Production output fell by 0.2pc in Q4 2022, eight of the 14 service sectors saw contractions, and monthly GDP fell by 0.5pc in December. Small businesses have seen three years of economic shocks, including lockdowns, global supply chain crises, Brexit, and soaring energy costs. Our research has shown that most small firms have seen no improvements to sales, exports, or investment. Retailers and hospitality firms are among the worst affected by this current anaemic economy. There is some relief ahead in falling energy prices and with the potential peak in inflation. But firms face other headwinds, including continuing strike action and further uncertainty around our trading relationship with Europe. Businesses will need to see a long-term plan for growth and concrete action in the upcoming Budget, including plans on infrastructure, tax, skills, and trade.

07:23 AM

Hunt: 'Economy is more resilient than many feared'

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has responded to the data showing Britain avoided recession, saying:

The fact the UK was the fastest growing economy in the G7 last year, as well as avoiding a recession, shows our economy is more resilient than many feared. However, we are not out the woods yet, particularly when it comes to inflation. If we stick to our plan to halve inflation this year, we can be confident of having amongst the best prospects for growth of anywhere in Europe.

07:22 AM

Postal and courier services lead declines amid rail and postal strikes

In the final three months of last year, the UK's services sector output was flat, due to declines in education (1.6pc) and transportation and storage output (2.4pc).

Within the transport and storage sub-sector there were falls from postal and courier activities as well as rail transport, as both industries saw strikes taking place across the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, production output fell by 0.2pc, marking its sixth consecutive quarter of contraction, driven by declines in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (1.3pc) and mining and quarrying (1.6pc).

Construction output rose by 0.3pc, although this was a slowdown from the first half of last year.

The main positive contributions came from infrastructure, which grew 6.5pc.

GDP fell 0.5% in December, while services fell 0.8%, production grew 0.3% and construction was flat (0.0%).



➡️ https://t.co/urbVJbOboc pic.twitter.com/tq97evuz0P — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 10, 2023

07:14 AM

'Break in Premier League football' caused a slowdown

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said:

The economy contracted sharply in December meaning, overall, there was no growth in the economy over the last three months of 2022. In December, public services were hit by fewer operations and GP visits, partly due to the impact of strikes, as well as notably lower school attendance. Meanwhile, the break in the Premier League football for the World Cup and postal strikes also caused a slowdown. However, these falls were partially offset by a strong month for lawyers, growth in car sales and the cold snap increasing energy generation.

07:11 AM

Britain's economy grew 4pc in 2022

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said:

Across 2022 as a whole, the economy grew 4pc. Despite recent squeezes in household incomes, restaurants, bars and travel agents had a strong year. Meanwhile, health and education also began to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

07:08 AM

'Anecdotal evidence' strikes hit a range of industries, says ONS

The Office for National Statistics said there was anecdotal evidence to suggest that strikes had an impact across a wide range of industries during the final three months of last year.

There was no change in services output produced in final three months of 2022, which is a slowing from the 0.2pc increase in the previous quarter. Overall, the services sector increased by 5.5pc last year.

GDP was flat (0.0% growth) in Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2022:



▪️ services saw 0.0% growth

▪️ production fell 0.2%

▪️ construction saw 0.3% growth



➡️ https://t.co/xc7Gc9nZeq pic.twitter.com/n51FBeRQkl — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 10, 2023

07:02 AM

Good morning

So there we have it. Britain managed to dodge a technical recession last year.

The economy still shrank by 0.5pc in December, but it was enough to steer the UK away from two consecutive quarters of decline.

Gross domestic product (GDP) flatlined in the last three months of 2022, having fallen by 0.3pc in the third quarter of the year, according to the Office for National Statistics.

5 things to start your day

1) Rupert Murdoch to cut 1250 jobs from newspaper empire | Net profits slumped 64pc to $262m as higher costs and lower revenues hit its news division

2) Companies banned from paying hackers after attacks on Royal Mail and Guardian | New sanctions target Russian ransomware gang members

3) HS2 is so expensive because ‘we are more responsible builders than the French’ | HS2 chairman Sir Jon Thompson defends high speed project as ‘not immune’ to soaring costs

4) London economy bounces back fastest in England in blow to Tories’ levelling up agenda | East and West Midlands outputs shrink by 5.7pc compared to capital's 2.7pc increase

5) Elon Musk poised to reclaim title of world’s richest person | Tesla billionaire within touching distance of LVMH's Bernauld Arnault

What happened overnight

Asia-Pacific stocks fell on Friday, slumping toward a second weekly loss as investors fretted about the potential for further Federal Reserve tightening and the effect on the US economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sank 0.6pc and was on course for a 1pc weekly decline, after losing 1.2pc in the previous week.

Mainland Chinese blue chips lost 0.4pc and the Hang Seng tumbled 1.2pc. China's January factory gate prices fell more than economists expected, suggesting that flashes of domestic demand that had stoked consumer prices after the zero-Covid policy ended are not yet strong enough to rekindle upstream sectors.

Australia's benchmark slid 0.6pc and South Korea's Kospi shed 0.5pc.

Tokyo shares ended higher despite an overnight rout on Wall Street, with investors cheered by a weaker yen and strong earnings results from some firms.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.4pc to close at 27,670.98, while the broader Topix index added 0.1pc to 1,986.96.

Wall Street stocks closed lower, erasing the gains made in early trading when new data signalled that the US labour market is loosening amid rising applications for unemployment benefit.

The major indexes tumbled into the red after another day of mixed corporate earnings and continued uncertainty around the US economy's ability to withstand additional tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7pc to 33,699.88 and the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.9pc to 4,081.50. The tech-rich Nasdaq composite slumped 1pc to 11,789.58.

Bullish investors instead flocked to US Treasury market which boasted higher bond yields. The two-year yield traded near 4.5pc and exceeded the 10-year yield by the widest margin since the early 1980s. In the US, yield curve inversions have a track record of preceding economic downturns by 12 to 18 months.

It followed another record breaking session for the FTSE 100, having reached its third intra-day high in a week. The pound had a bumper day too, closing up 0.69pc to $1.215.

However, the price of Bitcoin dropped overnight after cryptocurrency exchange Kraken announced it would pay $30m to settle allegations by the US Securities and Exchange Commission that its staking service breached national securities laws. Rival crypto exchange Coinbase saw its share price dropped 14.13pc at close.