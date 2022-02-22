UK, Baltic states to conduct preventive military activities in northern Europe

LONDON (Reuters) - A British-led expeditionary group that includes the Baltic states will carry out a series of integrated military activities across their part of northern Europe, Britain said on Tuesday.

The announcement came after a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a British-led grouping made up of Denmark, Estonia, Finland and Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

"We have ... agreed to undertake a series of integrated military activities across our part of northern Europe, at sea, on land and in the air," said British defence minister Ben Wallace.

"For example, we will shortly conduct an exercise demonstrating JEF nations freedom of movement in the Baltic Sea. These and subsequent activities will remain preventative and proportionate."

