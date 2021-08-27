UK banking app Revolut seeks Australian banking licence

FILE PHOTO: Woman holds smartphone with Revolut app in front of displayed Revolut logo in this illustration
Paulina Duran
·2 min read

By Paulina Duran

SYDNEY (Reuters) -British-based digital banking app Revolut is seeking a banking licence in Australia and is engaged in talks with the country's regulator to be allowed to take customer deposits, country head Matt Baxby said on Friday.

Revolut, one of the most valuable https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/british-fintech-revolut-raises-800-million-sky-news-2021-07-15 fintech so-called unicorns worldwide, last year obtained a financial licence for its subsidiary in Australia and is registered with the anti-money-laundering agency as digital exchange, the company said.

"Our mission is to directly challenge the incumbent banks that ... offer a suboptimal user experience, and their business models are really quite reliant on customer apathy," Baxby told a parliamentary committee.

"We've engaged with APRA (Australian Prudential Regulation Authority) and are intent on filing an application to become an Aussie bank."

Australia's banking system is dominated by four banks that control about 80% of the sector - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Westpac Banking Corp , Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank .

In recent years, a number of so-called challenger banks have emerged but some have been taken over https://www.reuters.com/article/86-400-holdings-ma-nab-idCNL4N2K35KR by the big incumbents while others have failed https://www.reuters.com/article/australia-banks-regulations-idUSL1N2LF3V6, prompting the regulator to toughen its licensing rules.

Established in 2015, Revolut has more than 16 million customers and is aiming to become a leading financial super app.

It has gained popularity with travellers by offering cheaper and easier foreign exchange services than mainstream banks and now provides a range of products including trading and insurance. It has yet to become profitable.

Since launching in Australia last year, over 100,000 people have signed for services including pre-paid card payments, foreign exchange and crypto trading, Baxby said.

Its local team has grown from three to 25 staff.

(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Huarong Set to Divulge Full Damage After Roiling Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. is set to reveal the full extent of its financial health after flagging record losses last year and clinching a government-orchestrated bailout to keep it from the precipice.The bad-debt manager, which had strayed far beyond its original mandate into a myriad of risky ventures, will on Sunday release its long-overdue 2020 results as well as its earnings for the first half of 2021. As it outlined the framework of its rescue on Aug. 18, the Beijing

  • Nomura Offers Pizza and Pasta for Tradable Crypto Tokens

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s biggest brokerage has started offering subscriptions to a luxurious Italian food delivery service, where customers can use tokens to buy and trade dishes as their value fluctuates. An affiliate of Nomura Holdings Inc. on Wednesday began selling the tokens, that exist on the blockchain, for four high-end food parcels a year from Masayuki Okuda, an award-winning Japanese chef famous for using traditional local ingredients like olive-fed beef and zusayama chicory. Delivery op

  • 6 Stocks This Fund Manager Likes While Valuations Are High

    The portfolio manager can go anywhere in his asset-allocation fund—and right now, he likes home builders such as D.R. Horton and financials like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as traders eye Fed's Jackson Hole event

    Stocks traded mixed Thursday but still hovered near record levels, as traders monitored the start of a key Federal Reserve event.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...

  • Have $1,500? 2 Potentially Crash-Proof Stocks That Could Make You Richer Over the Next 5 Years

    These are two top companies you can buy and hold for the long haul to keep raking in portfolio returns.

  • 4 Reasons Not to Max Out Your 401(k) in 2021

    Most of us would agree that contributing as much as possible to your retirement accounts is a good idea. If you're in this boat, it's useful to know some of the best reasons not to max out your 401(k) in 2021. If your employer offers an unnecessarily expensive retirement plan, you might consider contributing up to the match amount and diverting excess funds to other investments.

  • One surprising question you should ask any financial advisor you might hire — their answer could be a huge red flag

    While not everyone needs a certified financial planner, they can help you get organized and formulate a plan for your money. When you meet with a certified financial planner, here are the 15 questions you should ask them to make sure they are trustworthy, experienced and have your best interests at heart. The definition of a financial planner is very broad and can encompass everything the planner helping with everything from investing and retirement, to insurance and taxes.

  • The Taliban tried to get their hands on the Afghan central bank's nearly $10 billion in reserves, but most of the money is in New York

    Most of Afghanistan's roughly $9.5 billion in assets were frozen by the US last week after the Taliban swiftly took control of the country.

  • Robinhood's Fate Now Rests With Dogecoin

    The trading platform's cryptocurrency business expanded by almost 4,300% in the second quarter, but that big growth presents some big issues.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' high-water price targets foresee these fast-growing stocks doubling or tripling in value.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • This High-Yield Renewable Energy Stock Has Powerful Dividend Growth Ahead

    Clearway currently expects to grow its dividend at a 5% to 8% annual rate, with high-end growth anticipated this year. The potential for higher-end dividend growth is increasingly likely to continue in the future, thanks to another needle-moving acquisition. Clearway recently unveiled its latest renewable-energy acquisition, which will give it more power to grow its dividend in the future.

  • Biden is forgiving another $1.1B in student loan debt. Who qualifies this time?

    The administration is chipping away at debt as millions hope for broad forgiveness.

  • Cisco's New Guidance Means More Than You Might Think

    Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) posted solid fiscal fourth-quarter results last week. Cisco's quarterly results confirmed that the company remains relevant as enterprises digitize their operations and develop hybrid work environments to allow employees to securely work from anywhere. During the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on July 31, revenue increased by 8% year over year to $13.1 billion.