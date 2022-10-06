UK Banks Talk Mortgages, Living Costs With Chancellor Kwarteng

Katherine Griffiths, Harry Wilson and Joe Mayes
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng discussed ways to ease the cost-of-living crisis, including giving more time for energy and council tax payments, with the bosses of UK banks on Thursday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Read More: Banks Press Kwarteng for More Support on Mortgages

They also talked about the soaring cost of home loans in the wake of Kwarteng’s budget announcement last month. Some of the bankers highlighted stress among customers with buy-to-let and interest-only mortgages, according to people familiar with the matter.

The bosses of banks including mortgage giants NatWest Group Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc attended, according to a Twitter post by the Treasury. Smaller lenders including Starling Bank also came to the meeting, which was part of a series of gatherings with the new chancellor and the financial services sector.

The meeting came after banks pulled more than 40% of mortgage products from the market following the chancellor’s so-called mini-budget on Sept. 23. Since then, the cost of a five-year mortgage has breached 6% for the first time in more than a decade, while the two-year rate is at its highest in almost 14 years.

Attendees discussed measures to restore stability to the market including extending the Mortgage Guarantee Scheme, according to the people, who asked not to be named discussing non-public details. The government-based program to help first-time buyers was introduced in April 2021 as a Covid-19 support measure and is due to expire at the end of the year.

The chancellor also asked for ideas for his Big Bang 2 deregulation package to boost the City of London. Bankers raised the prospect of scaling back the ring fence between their retail lending and investment banking operations, according to two people. The ring-fence rules were put in place after the financial crisis to try and avoid taxpayer bailouts of retail banks.

Banking bosses also issued a warning about the consumer duty proposed by the Financial Conduct Authority to ensure firms treat customers fairly. On both issues, banks are interested in targeted changes rather than radical alternations, the people said.

The issue of loss-absorbing capital was also raised. Smaller banks have been calling for a relaxing of so-called MREL levels to bring the UK more into line with the US and EU. They argue the change would free up billions of pounds that could be lent to customers. Regulators oppose a shift, but the current government could look at the topic as part of its reforms.

The Treasury declined to comment on the details of the meeting.

(Updates with details throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's Cook supports "preemptive" rate hikes against "stubbornly" high inflation

    U.S. inflation remains "stubbornly and unacceptably high," requiring continued interest rate increases to be sure it begins falling, Fed governor Lisa Cook said in her first public remarks on monetary policy since joining the central bank's Washington-based board. "Inflation remains stubbornly and unacceptably high, and data over the past few months show that inflationary pressures remain broad based," Cook said, concluding that recent improvements in job vacancies, rent and some other data were not enough to conclude the Fed had rounded the corner in its fight against rising prices. "There are reasons to expect core goods inflation to slow in coming months," and for supply chains to continue improving, she said in remarks prepared for delivery at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

  • Liz Truss vows to ‘face down’ Nicola Sturgeon on threat to ‘pull apart our precious Union’

    Liz Truss has vowed to "face down" the SNP over its attempts to rip apart the United Kingdom, as she accused Nicola Sturgeon of being part of an "anti-growth coalition".

  • Kate Middleton and Liz Truss: A Tale of Fashion Faux Pas

    The Princess of Wales and British Prime Minister were both out wearing high street brand Karen Millen.

  • World Bank Cuts India Growth Forecast Citing Global Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The World Bank cut India’s economic growth forecast by a full percentage point, the most for a non-crisis economy in South Asia, citing risks from a global slowdown and the hit to demand from rising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMass Shooting in Thailand Leaves 38 Dead, Mos

  • Millions of UK Workers to Pay More Under Truss ‘Stealth Tax’ Plan: IFS

    (Bloomberg) -- Millions more Britons will be dragged into higher rates of income tax over the next three years, costing twice as much as Prime Minister Liz Truss’s personal tax cuts, according to calculations by the Institute for Fiscal Studies.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMar-a-Lago Documents Included

  • France's Macron is a friend, British PM Liz Truss decides

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron is a friend of Britain, Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday, having declared earlier this year while campaigning to become leader that the jury was out on whether he was a friend or foe. Truss was speaking in Prague at the inaugural summit of the European Political Community (EPC), a format that is Macron's brainchild and brings together the 27 European Union members with 17 other European countries. "He is a friend," Truss told reporters when asked whether she had made up her mind about Macron.

  • Citi Ventures Makes First Crypto Seed Investment in Startup Xalts

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s venture capital investing group made its first digital asset seed investment in a Hong Kong-based digital-asset management firm. Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMass Shooting in Thailand Leaves 38 Dead, Mostly ChildrenMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid Tr

  • Eoghan McCabe, the controversial Intercom co-founder who left the CEO role in 2020, is stepping back in

    A notable changing of the guard is afoot at Intercom, the unicorn SaaS startup that powers the ubiquitous smiley customer service bots that sit on tens of thousands of company homepages: the company has reappointed co-founder, and current chairman, Eoghan McCabe as CEO. McCabe will also stay on as chairman, and the change is effective immediately. McCabe, you might recall, stepped down from the CEO role in July 2020.

  • Twitter v. Musk judge says the trial is still on

    In a new letter filed with Delaware's Court of Chancery, Judge Kathaleen McCormick says it's still game on — for now at least. In the letter, sent a day after news broke that Elon Musk would seek to seal the deal with Twitter under the original terms, Judge McCormick is weighing in with an important observation: The trial will still move forward unless either party does something to formally change that. "The parties have not filed a stipulation to stay this action, nor has any party moved for a stay," Judge McCormick wrote.

  • Twitter confirms it intends to close deal with Elon Musk

    Twitter confirmed it had received Musk’s letter that “the intention of the Company is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share.”

  • Alcoa enters into second power purchase agreement for smelter restart in Spain

    Pittsburgh-based Alcoa Corp. has entered into a second power purchase agreement to restart the use of its San Ciprián smelter in Spain, the company said on Thursday. The agreement will account for 30% of the smelter’s base load power, which combined with a previously announced power purchase agreement, totals 75% of the smelter’s electricity requirements.

  • The British pound drops against the dollar as Fitch cuts UK's credit outlook to negative on risks from Truss government's mini-budget

    Fitch warned the UK's credit rating could be cut from its current standing at AA-. The pound lost ground against both the dollar and the euro.

  • iPhone 14 Plus Review: Bigger, Lighter, and Just as Fast

    We've spent nearly a week with the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus to see how the larger screen stacks up. Read on to see if this iPhone is for you.

  • McCormick Reports Q3 Earnings Below Estimates; Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

    McCormick & Co Inc (NYSE: MKC) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 3% year-on-year to $1.59 billion, missing the consensus of $1.78 billion. Flavor solutions segment sales increased by 6%, driven by growth in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions. Consumer segment sales grew 0.7%, impacted by a 13% decline in the segment's EMEA sales. Gross profit was $566.7 million, with the margin declining 320 basis points Y/Y to 35.5%. Adjusted operating margin compressed 260 basis points to 15%. Adj

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: EV Makers Report Q3 Sales

    Pinduoduo looks healthy, but most Chinese stocks are struggling in the bear market. BYD, Nio and Li Auto reported September sales.

  • New survey suggests little progress against U.S. teen vaping

    The latest government study on teen vaping suggests there's been little progress in keeping e-cigarettes out of the hands of kids. The data seems to show more high school students vaping, with 14% saying they had done so recently, according to survey results released Thursday. “It continues to be difficult to assess (vaping) trends since the pandemic,” said Alyssa Harlow, a University of Southern California researcher who studies youth e-cigarette use.

  • Powerful Goldman Sachs Figures Named in Lawsuit

    Sexual assaults, lurid propositions and a sex tape pack the latest filings in a class-action lawsuit against&nbsp;Goldman Sachs.&nbsp;But it's a boss's comment about his assistant's engagement ring two decades ago and a woman who complained an executive checked her out that have set off an especially bitter dispute in the case. The reason: The men involved are two of the firm's most prominent figures. Sridhar Natarajan has more on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Climate change likely aiding Alaskan cruise season -Norwegian Cruise CEO

    Climate change may be playing a role in extending the Alaskan cruise season, potentially opening up new revenue opportunities for the industry, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Chief Executive Officer Frank Del Rio said on Thursday. While climate change has warmed Alaska at more than twice the global rate, harming its fisheries and increasing the rate of wildfires, some parts of the state's tourism have somewhat benefited from the extension of warm-weather weeks during the year. Alaskan sailings, which typically begin in mid-May and last until mid-September, are now starting as early as April and going on till October, Del Rio said during an investor day presentation, adding the company was investing more in new cruises and docks around America's biggest state.

  • Elon Musk Casts Uncertainty Around Tesla

    The Tesla CEO has put his $44 billion offer for Twitter back on the table. And as rich as he is, investors are worried.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.