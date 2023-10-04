UK beats Michigan, Penn State for four-star edge rusher, continuing recruiting momentum

Kentucky football’s win over Florida is already paying dividends for the future.

Just a few days after visiting Lexington for the game, four-star Ohio prep edge rusher Brian Robinson committed to the Wildcats over Michigan and Penn State. Robinson has long been one of Kentucky’s top targets in the class, but at various points in his recruitment Kentucky looked like it might be behind other traditional powers.

Instead, Robinson continues a string of recent recruiting success in the 2024 high school class for Mark Stoops, recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow and the rest of the UK staff.

Robinson’s commitment comes less than a month after UK landed four-star Corbin High School defensive stars and twin brothers Jacob and Jerod Smith. He is the seventh player rated as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which averages the ratings of the major recruiting services, to pledge to UK’s 2024 class.

The 247Sports Composite rates Robinson as a top-100 prospect in the 2024 class and the class’s No. 7 edge defender. Robinson is now UK’s highest rated commitment in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The commitment moved UK’s class to No. 22 nationally in the 247Sports Composite ranking.

