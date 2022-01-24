UK to begin testing Merck's COVID-19 pill for hospitalised patients

(Reuters) - Merck & Co's antiviral pill will be evaluated in a large British trial as a possible treatment for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, amid the worldwide spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The pill, molnupiravir, has been approved by Britain for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19, but it is not known whether it would work in patients hospitalised with severe illness, and the trial, dubbed RECOVERY, will look into that, scientists said https://www.recoverytrial.net/news/molnupiravir-to-be-investigated-by-the-recovery-trial-as-a-potential-treatment-for-patients-hospitalised-with-covid-19?ref=image on Monday.

